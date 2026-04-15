Documentary Film Project Begins Production in April in Partnership with Feeding Pets of the Homeless

A client shares a moment with her dog during a Feeding Pets of the Homeless wellness clinic, reflecting the bond between people experiencing homelessness and their pets.

Film explores the human animal bond, barriers to shelter access, and the realities of pet ownership during homelessness

This project brings visibility to a reality many people do not see. The human animal bond does not disappear when someone loses housing.” — Genevieve Frederick - Founder, Feeding Pets of the Homeless

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent filmmakers Grace Petro and Sydney Day of Junius Films have partnered with the national nonprofit Feeding Pets of the Homeless to produce a feature documentary examining the relationship between people experiencing homelessness and the pets who remain their constant companions.Production is scheduled to begin April 2026, in Los Angeles.The documentary will follow three individuals and their animals, highlighting the diversity of experiences within homelessness and the critical role pets play in providing emotional support, stability, and protection. The film will also examine systemic barriers, including the limited availability of pet inclusive shelters, which often force individuals to choose between accessing services and staying with their animals.Feeding Pets of the Homeless, the first and one of the few national nonprofits focused on providing pet food and emergency veterinary care to pets of people experiencing homelessness, is serving as the film’s nonprofit partner and subject matter resource.“Pets are often the only source of unconditional companionship for someone experiencing homelessness,” said Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless. “This project brings visibility to a reality many people do not see. The human animal bond does not disappear when someone loses housing.”Junius Films, founded in 2019, previously focused on narrative storytelling, producing two distributed feature films and multiple short films that were screened at festivals worldwide. This documentary marks the company’s first move into long form nonfiction filmmaking.“Our goal is to tell deeply human stories that challenge assumptions,” said co-founders Grace Petro and Sydney Day. “These are stories about connection, resilience, and the overlooked obstacles that prevent people and their pets from accessing help together.”The filmmakers are working in collaboration with service providers, outreach organizations, and individuals with lived experience to ensure an accurate and respectful portrayal of the issues surrounding homelessness and pet ownership.The film is expected to enter the festival circuit during the Winter 2026 to 2027 season.To learn more about the documentary or to support Feeding Pets of the Homeless, visit petsofthehomeless.org/documentary # # #About Feeding Pets of the HomelessFeeding Pets of the Homeless believes in the healing power of companion pets and the human/animal bond, which is vital in the lives of people experiencing homelessness. Pets offer solace, protection and companionship. Many pet owners with limited resources often put their animals’ needs first. Our mission is to feed and provide basic emergency veterinary care to their pets, easing the burden on their guardians. For more information, visit petsofthehomeless.org About Junius FilmsGrace Petro and Sydney Day (Junius Films) are a directing and producing duo with nearly a decade of experience in character-driven storytelling. Their work blends a cinematic lens with emotionally grounded narratives, bringing depth to documentary filmmaking.In partnership with Feeding Pets of the Homeless, their latest film follows three individuals experiencing homelessness and their companion animals, highlighting resilience, survival, and the human-animal bond. The project aims to challenge perceptions, advocate for pet-inclusive solutions, and inspire meaningful impact.

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