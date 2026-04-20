Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association Selects Rank One to Modernize Eligibility and State Transfer Management

Statewide partnership replaces paper-based processes with a unified digital platform for eligibility, transfer management, and compliance for all DIAA schools.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rank One, a leading provider of extracurricular activity management software for K–12 school districts, and the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) today announced a statewide technology partnership to modernize student eligibility and transfer management.This new electronic platform will replace paper-based processes with a streamlined digital solution used by all DIAA member schools. It provides real-time visibility into eligibility and transfer activity while giving parents, coaches, and administrators one reliable place to manage participation.The Rank One–DIAA integration includes:-- Real-time tracking of transfer submissions, statuses, and outcomes across schools-- Digitized DIAA eligibility and transfer forms, eliminating paper-based workflows-- Automated notifications for administrators, coaches, and parents-- A centralized, time-stamped audit trail of all eligibility actions-- Secure, role-based access for DIAA oversight without added campus workload-- Multilingual communication tools for families across Delaware"With the Rank One Platform the DIAA schools eligibility and transfer workflows become simpler, faster, and more transparent — eliminating duplicate systems and providing a single source of truth for everyone involved."— Jason McKay, Chief Executive Officer, Rank One"Our goal is always to better serve our member schools and student-athletes. By implementing Rank One statewide, we are creating a more streamlined, transparent, and user-friendly experience for administrators, coaches, and families while strengthening oversight and compliance."— David L. Baylor, Executive Director, Delaware Interscholastic Athletic AssociationAbout Rank OneRank One is the largest provider of extracurricular activity management software for K–12 school districts in the United States, supporting thousands of schools across more than 35 state associations. Its platform manages student eligibility, health and safety compliance, scheduling, communication, and payments for athletics and student activities. Learn more at www.rankone.com About the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA)The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) governs interscholastic athletics and activities for secondary schools statewide, promoting sportsmanship, integrity, and equitable opportunities. Through its oversight of eligibility and competition, DIAA is committed to fair play, student safety, and a consistent, high-quality athletic experience statewide.###Media contacts and high-resolution logos available upon request.Contact: Joseph Brewstermarketing@rankone.com214-234-9770Date: April 15, 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.