Entertainment Events Named Exclusive Entertainment Partner for Fire 'n' Ice Arena

Fire 'n' Ice Arena — Phoenix's premier 250,000 sq ft multi-sport and entertainment destination, opening September 2026

Landmark partnership brings 100+ live events per year — concerts, Broadway, comedy, and family shows — to Phoenix's premier sports destination, opening 2026

Activating a brand-new arena from its very first night is the kind of opportunity 30 years of work prepares you to seize. We look forward to building a live entertainment staple for the Valley.” — Tim Flaherty

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entertainment Events, Inc. (EEI) and SSS Academies , operator of the brand-new Fire ’n’ Ice Arena currently under construction at 2727 W Bronco Butte Trail in North Phoenix, today announced an exclusive entertainment programming partnership that will deliver a dynamic, year-round calendar of ticketed live events to the venue’s state-of-the-art multi-use arena. The partnership launches with the venue’s grand opening in September 2026.Under the exclusive agreement, EEI will book and present a diverse range of ticketed live entertainment across all major genres and formats — including major concerts by national touring artists, headlining comedians, tribute bands, full-scale Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, immersive theatrical experiences, children’s shows, and family entertainment. With a versatile capacity of up to 2,500 guests in full end-stage or in-the-round configurations, the arena is designed to accommodate the full breadth of EEI’s programming catalog.The partnership targets more than 100 events in its inaugural year, with plans to expand that calendar annually. Programming will balance national touring acts with local and regional favorites, keeping live entertainment accessible to the full Phoenix metropolitan community — families, longtime fans, and first-time concertgoers alike.“Fire ’n’ Ice Arena is Phoenix’s new premier multi-sport and entertainment destination, and this exclusive partnership with EEI will make our grand opening truly spectacular. We are thrilled to bring world-class professional live entertainment — from concerts and Broadway productions to national headlining comedy and family shows — to Phoenix families and fans from day one. This partnership perfectly complements our elite SSS Academy programming and ice sports facilities, creating an exciting new entertainment hub for the entire Valley. EEI’s nearly 30 years of experience in booking and producing live events makes them the ideal partner to bring this vision to life.”— Shubham Pandey, CEO, SSS Academies“Activating a brand-new, state-of-the-art arena from its very first night is the kind of opportunity 30 years of work prepares you to seize. Fire ’n’ Ice is unlike anything else in the Phoenix market — the facility, the vision, and the SSS team are exceptional. We look forward to building a live entertainment series that becomes a genuine staple for the Valley, programming for audiences of every age and every taste, from the opening night and for years to come.”— Tim Flaherty, CEO, Entertainment Events, Inc.The agreement includes full operational support from SSS Academies — including ticketing infrastructure through sssvenuepass.com, in-house production resources, concessions, and marketing amplification across venue channels. EEI’s own proprietary ticketing platform, Tixees, currently in final development, will further support box office operations and patron data management as the partnership scales. Booking and planning are already underway in advance of the September 2026 opening.Phoenix-area audiences can expect announcements of the inaugural season lineup in the coming months. Event information, presale access, and ticket availability will be available through sssvenuepass.com and Entertainment Events’ channels at entertainmentevents.com.About Entertainment Events, Inc.Founded in 1998, Entertainment Events, Inc. (EEI) is a fully integrated theatrical and entertainment production company with nearly 30 years of experience booking, producing, and managing world-class live events. EEI has delivered 400+ acts to thousands of professional presenting organizations nationwide, spanning Off-Broadway productions in New York City to regional theatrical touring to concert series across the globe. EEI’s sales, production, casting, creative, and technical teams operate under one roof, providing end-to-end entertainment services for venues, presenters, and development partners. EEI is also the exclusive entertainment provider for Fire ’n’ Ice Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit entertainmentevents.com.About SSS Academies and Fire ’n’ Ice ArenaSSS Academies operates Fire ’n’ Ice Arena, Phoenix’s premier 250,000-square-foot multi-sport and entertainment destination located at 2727 W Bronco Butte Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85085. Currently under construction and slated to open in September 2026, the facility will feature NHL-size ice rinks, a versatile 2,500-seat multi-use arena, multi-sport courts, elite SSS Sports Academy programming, dining, wellness facilities, and a connected hotel — all designed as a dynamic hub for sports, recreation, and entertainment for the entire Phoenix Valley. For more information, visit firenicearena.com.

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