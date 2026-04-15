Bill Hartzer of Hartzer Consulting Serves as Internet Expert Witness in Digital Disputes

Hartzer Consulting

Internet Expert Witness Bill Hartzer Provides Expertise in SEO, Domain Name, and Digital Marketing Litigation

SEO, domain, and online marketing cases require technical analysis. As an Internet Expert Witness, I deliver objective, well-documented findings for legal review.” — Bill Hartzer

KAUFMAN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bill Hartzer of Hartzer Consulting serves as an Internet Expert Witness , supporting attorneys and legal teams in disputes involving SEO, domain names, social media, internet marketing, local SEO, and Google Business Profile (Google Maps). With more than eight years of experience as an expert witness and over 25 years in the industry, Bill Hartzer provides technical analysis, expert reports, and testimony in complex digital litigation matters.Legal disputes involving digital assets and online marketing increasingly require specialized technical analysis. Issues related to search engine rankings, Google Maps listings, domain ownership, and online visibility are frequently central to litigation. These matters often involve historical data, platform-specific guidelines, and technical processes that must be evaluated and clearly explained within a legal context.As an Internet Expert Witness, Bill Hartzer provides independent analysis of digital evidence and industry practices. Engagements typically involve reviewing historical website data, analyzing search engine performance, evaluating local search visibility, and assessing whether actions align with accepted standards. The focus is on delivering objective findings that assist attorneys in understanding technical issues and presenting those findings in legal proceedings.Types of Cases SupportedBill Hartzer and Hartzer Consulting provide expert witness services across multiple categories of internet-related disputes, allowing legal teams to address complex digital issues within a single engagement. SEO expert witness services address disputes involving search engine rankings, algorithmic impacts, and optimization practices. These cases may involve traffic loss, ranking changes, or disagreements regarding the implementation and effectiveness of SEO strategies.Local SEO and Google Business Profile expert witness services involve disputes related to Google Maps listings, including suspensions, reinstatements, ownership conflicts, and local search visibility. These matters often require analysis of listing history, account control, and compliance with platform guidelines.Domain name expert witness services focus on ownership disputes, domain theft, cybersquatting, and Uniform Domain-Name Dispute-Resolution Policy (UDRP) proceedings. These cases require detailed review of registration records, DNS configurations, and registrar activity.Internet marketing expert witness services address disputes involving online advertising, including pay-per-click campaigns, analytics data interpretation, and allegations of misrepresentation in digital marketing performance. Social media expert witness services include disputes involving account ownership, unauthorized access, impersonation, and defamation. These cases often require evaluation of platform activity, account control, and associated digital evidence.Experience and MethodologyBill Hartzer has served as an Internet Expert Witness for more than eight years and has been retained in matters involving digital assets, online visibility, and internet-based business operations. Through Hartzer Consulting, his work includes analyzing technical data, reconstructing historical conditions, and preparing detailed expert reports suitable for litigation.The methodology applied in these engagements is based on established industry practices and forensic analysis. This includes review of server logs, search engine indexing data, backlink profiles, Google Business Profile activity, and domain registration records. Each analysis is documented in a structured format designed for legal review and evidentiary support.Bill Hartzer also provides deposition and trial testimony when required. His approach emphasizes clear communication of technical findings, enabling attorneys, judges, and juries to understand complex digital issues and their relevance to the case.The Role of the Internet Expert Witness in Digital LitigationDisputes involving SEO, domain names, local search, and internet marketing continue to increase as businesses depend on digital platforms for visibility and revenue. Legal cases involving Google Maps listings, business profiles, and online assets require a detailed understanding of how search engines and digital platforms operate.An Internet Expert Witness plays a critical role in these matters by providing independent analysis, clarifying technical issues, and supporting the presentation of digital evidence. Bill Hartzer and Hartzer Consulting provide a comprehensive approach by addressing SEO, domain names, social media, local SEO, and internet marketing within a single engagement, allowing for consistent and complete analysis.About Bill HartzerBill Hartzer is an Internet Expert Witness and the founder of Hartzer Consulting. He specializes in SEO, local SEO, Google Business Profile, domain names, internet marketing, and online reputation management. With more than 25 years of experience and over eight years serving as an expert witness, Bill Hartzer works with attorneys and organizations on complex digital matters.For more information about Internet Expert Witness services, contact Hartzer Consulting.

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