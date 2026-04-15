CSols Inc. to Support LabVantage Community as Sponsor of CTEC 2026 in Tucson

CSols is the premier lab informatics solutions provider in North America This event highlights CSols' dedication to the LabVantage ecosystem and our passion for helping clients decode the digital lab.

CSols Inc. highlights its commitment to helping clients decode the digital lab and announces its official sponsorship of LabVantage CTEC 2026 in Tucson, AZ.

Our involvement in this event highlights our dedication to the LabVantage ecosystem and our passion for helping clients decode the digital lab.” — Megan Cavanaugh

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSols Inc., the premier laboratory informatics solutions provider in North America, is proud to announce its participation as an official sponsor of the LabVantage Customer Training and Education Conference (CTEC) North America 2026, April 19–23 in Tucson, Arizona. The event brings together laboratory informatics professionals and LabVantage users to explore the latest advancements in LIMS technology and laboratory efficiency.

As a long-standing LabVantage partner, CSols’ sponsorship of CTEC North America 2026 underscores its commitment to the LabVantage community. The conference provides a vital platform for CSols to engage with laboratory leaders and share expertise on optimizing LabVantage platforms to improve data integrity, laboratory data ecosystems, and operational excellence.

"We are excited to support LabVantage CTEC North America 2026 as both a partner and a sponsor," said Megan Cavanaugh, Marketing Director at CSols Inc. "Our involvement in this event highlights our dedication to the LabVantage ecosystem and our passion for helping clients decode the digital lab. We look forward to connecting with attendees to discuss how our specialized services can help them maximize the value of their LabVantage investment."

LabVantage CTEC is a premier educational event featuring a comprehensive program of breakout sessions, focus groups, and networking opportunities. Attendees will have the chance to engage with industry thought leaders and explore innovative solutions for the lab of the future.

For more information about the conference and to register, please visit https://www.labvantage.com/ctec-global/. To learn more about CSols’ LabVantage services, visit https://www.csolsinc.com/partners/labvantage.

About CSols Inc.

For more than two decades, CSols Inc. has been the premier vendor-neutral laboratory informatics consultancy in North America. We bridge the gap between scientific workflows and IT to maximize digital transformation ROI. Our full lifecycle services include:

• Strategic consulting

• AI data readiness

• Implementation

• Integration

• Validation

We serve diverse industries, including (but not limited to) life sciences, energy, consumer products, chemical and specialty materials, food and beverage, and public health. By blending deep domain expertise with a commitment to data integrity, CSols empowers organizations to enhance efficiency, ensure compliance, and turn laboratory data into a strategic asset.

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