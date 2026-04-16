SportsArt Announces 2026 Campus Challenge Winners, Advancing Sustainable Campus Recreation

(L-R) Ruben Mejia, EVP, SportsArt, Audrey Lee, Managing Editor, Athletic Business and Diane Ebner, Advertising Director, Athletic Business presented the 2025/26 Campus Challenge Sweepstakes prize packages at the NIRSA + IDEA World Conference & Expo. The Campus Challenge sweepstakes recognizes advocates for wellness and sustainability. Pacific Lutheran University, Catawba College, and Macalaster College won SportsArt ECO-POWR™ cardio equipment prize packages totaling $145,000 for their campus recreation facilities.

Winners recognized at 2026 NIRSA + IDEA World Conference & Expo, highlighting innovation in sustainability and student engagement.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SportsArt, a global leader in sustainable fitness solutions, has announced the grant winners and sweepstakes winners for its 3rd Annual Campus Challenge, recognizing colleges and universities driving innovation in sustainability, student engagement, and campus recreation.The initiative has grown in scale and impact, supporting student-led sustainability programs while equipping campuses with energy-generating fitness solutions that bring environmental goals to life.Grant Winners Awarded Funds to Advance Student-Led Sustainability InitiativesThe following institutions have been named 2026 Campus Challenge grant recipients:• Wilfrid Laurier University, Waterloo, ON: $10,000 grant• Seattle University, Seattle, WA: $5,000 grant• Wayne State University, Detroit, MI: $2,500 grantSelected from a competitive pool of submissions, the winning proposals were evaluated by a panel based on likeliness to inspire others, chance of success, and effective use of funds.“This grant is a catalyst for what we believe can be a transformative shift, not just for Laurier, but for campuses like ours,” said Chad Van Dyk, Manager Business & Service Operations, Wilfrid Laurier University. “By building on initiatives like compostable game-day materials, reduced paper usage, and more efficient resource management, we’re creating a roadmap for sustainability that is both practical and impactful. Our hope is that other universities see what’s possible and feel empowered to take similar steps.”Each recipient demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing sustainability through initiatives that engage students, activate campus communities, and deliver measurable outcomes.“At Seattle University, sustainability is deeply connected to our values of caring for our community and the environment,” said Jacob Caddali, student government sustainability delegate, Seattle U. “This funding allows us to bring that mission to life by empowering students across campus to make more sustainable choices. We want to create a model where sustainability is accessible, inclusive, and embedded in everything we do.”“At Wayne State, this initiative is deeply connected to the broader environmental challenges facing our city,” said Dylan McNay. “Through partnerships with campus groups and local organizations, we’re tackling issues like food waste and landfill diversion in a way that reflects both our responsibility and our opportunity to create change. This grant helps us expand that work and engage more of our community in the process.”Sweepstakes Winners Awarded Energy-Generating Fitness EquipmentComplementing the grant program, the Campus Challenge sweepstakes recognizes advocates for wellness and sustainability by awarding ECO-POWR™ equipment packages to campus recreation facilities.The 2026 sweepstakes winners are:• Grand Prize: Five SportsArt G690 ECO-POWR™ treadmills ($75,000 value): Pacific Lutheran University, Parkland, WA (Quentin Posada)• Second Prize: Three SportsArt G778 ECO-POWR™ steppers ($45,000 value): Catawba College, Salisbury, NC (Mercedes Quesada-Embid)• Third Prize: Three SportsArt G260 ECO-POWR™ rowers ($25,000 value): Macalester College, St. Paul, MN (Megan Butler)Winners were announced during the Opening General Session of the 2026 NIRSA + IDEA World Conference & Expo.Advancing the Future of Sustainable Campus RecreationThe Campus Challenge reflects SportsArt’s commitment to helping colleges and universities build future-ready recreation environments where performance, engagement, and sustainability converge.Through its ECO-POWR™ line of energy-generating cardio equipment, SportsArt enables facilities to convert human energy into usable electricity—creating a visible, measurable connection between fitness activity and environmental impact.As campuses continue to prioritize sustainability and student experience, SportsArt has redefined the role of fitness spaces as active contributors to institutional goals.“Campus recreation is evolving into a platform for purpose-driven engagement,” said Ruben Mejia, Executive Vice President of SportsArt Americas. “The Campus Challenge empowers students and administrators to take an active role in sustainability while rethinking how fitness spaces contribute to a larger mission. The innovation and passion shown this year continues to raise the bar.”About the Campus ChallengeThe SportsArt Campus Challenge is an annual initiative that invites colleges and universities to submit sustainability-focused proposals for grant funding, while also offering a sweepstakes designed to encourage broad participation across campus communities.By combining competitive funding opportunities with accessible engagement, the program drives awareness, fosters innovation, and delivers measurable benefits to campus recreation programs and student organizations.For more information, visit: Explore the Campus Challenge -END-About SportsArtA pioneer in sustainable fitness, SportsArt has been innovating design and manufacturing premium fitness equipment since 1977. Our mission is to engineer beautiful, smart, innovative products and technologies that help sustain the health of people and our planet. Our ECO-POWR™ line, the world’s only energy-generating cardio equipment, features patented technology that captures 74% of the energy generated during a workout and feeds it back into the grid. Along with ECO-POWR™, SportsArt offers a full range of high-quality cardio, strength and rehabilitation equipment for the fitness, medical and residential markets.Our state-of-the-art, 500,000+ square foot manufacturing space is ISO-14001 certified, enabling us to design, manufacture and test our products in a way that reduces overall environmental impact. Today, SportsArt is one of the world’s largest single-brand manufacturers and sold in over 70 countries. By creating fitness solutions that positively impact users, partners and the planet, SportsArt is inspiring performance for our shared world.Media Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.