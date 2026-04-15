TEN×10 Launches ‘Relationships Win’ Campaign to Reverse the Faith Decline Crisis Among Young People

TEN×10's "Relationships Win" campaign equips faith communities nationwide to reverse the faith decline crisis by shifting from programs to intentional, one-on-one relationships with young people — because relationships are what form lasting faith.

National Initiative Challenges Faith Communities to Embrace Relational Discipleship as the Path Forward for the Next Generation

We've poured decades into youth programs and curricula. The data is clear: we are not forming lasting faith in the next generation.” — Kara Powell, TENx10 founder and Fuller Youth Institute Executive Director

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TEN×10, a collaborative movement dedicated to making faith matter more for the next generation, today announced the launch of its Relationships Win campaign. This bold, cross-denominational initiative is designed to equip faith communities across the country to stem the tide of young people leaving the Church.According to research from the Pinetops Foundation, an estimated 1,000,000 young people walk away from the Christian faith every year in the United States — a number that demands an urgent, unified response. The Relationships Win campaign is TEN×10's answer: a practical, research-backed call to action centered on the power of relational discipleship radically focused on Jesus."We've spent decades pouring resources into youth programs, events, and curricula," said Kara Powell, TENx10 founder and Fuller Youth Institute Executive Director. "And the data is telling us clearly: it's not enough. We are well intentioned, but we are not forming lasting faith in the next generation."Teenagers are searching for something deeper than programs and Sunday gatherings can offer. They need authentic relationships with caring Christian adults who walk alongside them as they explore questions of identity, purpose, and belonging. The Relationships Win campaign exists to close that gap."What Relationships Win does is shift the paradigm for senior church leaders, helping them see that when adults build real, intentional one-on-one relationships with young people, that's what actually forms lasting faith. Not the programs. The relationships," said Pastors Keedren and Keturah Boston, Family Pastors at Northwood Church in Keller, Texas, and Ministry Practitioners with Future of Faith.The Relationships Win campaign equips faith communities with free, practical resources and coaching designed to help senior ministry leaders make one of the most important shifts in ministry thinking: from believing that the right program is enough, toward a vision where every adult in their congregation is intentionally investing in the faith formation of the young people around them.TEN×10 is especially committed to equipping leaders of color, bi-vocational pastors, and volunteer youth workers serving ethnic and cultural minority congregations across urban and rural America. TEN×10's free resources are designed to be practical and accessible — just as effective in a small rural congregation as in a large urban church. Through trained guides and peer cohorts, the campaign is building a movement where change happens not just at the institutional level, but person to person, in the everyday moments where adults and young people do life together. Learn more at relationshipswin.org.###About TEN×10TEN×10 is a collaborative discipleship movement of more than 200 diverse US ministry organizations and denominations working together to make faith matter more for ten million young people over ten years — in the spirit of John 10:10. We work together across denominational, racial, and cultural lines to elevate relational discipleship radically focused on Jesus and transform the ecosystem of Christianity in the US. Together, we provide the resources, training, and support local faith communities need to prioritize the next generation and help their faith thrive. For more information, visit tenx10.org.

Now’s the time for the church to show up for the next generation. Learn more at relationshipswin.org.

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