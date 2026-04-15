Homes 4 the Homeless and Carolina Ravassa Reach $122,000 for Trinity Project in Colombia

Carolina Ravassa's Trinity School Fundraiser Project of Charity Homes 4 the Homeless Carolina Ravassa, Executive Committee Member of Homes 4 the Homeless, has helped lead cumulative Trinity Project support to $122,000 for children and families in Bellavista, Cali, Colombia.

New $50,000 commitment pushes cumulative support to $122,000 as Homes 4 the Homeless continues expanding education, housing, and humanitarian impact

This work is about giving children an opportunity and standing with families who deserve a real chance at a better future. I am incredibly grateful to everyone who continues to support this mission.” — Carolina Ravassa, Executive Committee Member of Homes 4 the Homeless

FULTON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homes 4 the Homeless announced today that cumulative support for the Trinity Project in the Bellavista neighborhood of Cali, Colombia, has now reached $122,000, including a new $50,000 commitment generated through the continued leadership and fundraising efforts of Executive Committee Member Carolina Ravassa.The funding supports Trinity School, a nonprofit educational institution serving 272 students from more than 70 low-income families in Bellavista. This latest milestone builds on earlier fundraising success and reflects an ongoing commitment to expanding opportunity, stability, and hope for children and families in one of Cali’s underserved communities.Ravassa, an internationally recognized actress known for her work in Overwatch and Valorant, has a longstanding personal connection to Bellavista. She grew up in Cali and spent summers teaching low-income children and has remained deeply committed to Trinity School and its mission of ensuring that financial hardship does not stand in the way of education.“Trinity has always been deeply personal to me,” said Carolina Ravassa. “This work is about giving children an opportunity and standing with families who deserve stability, dignity, and a real chance at a better future. I am incredibly grateful to everyone who continues to support this mission.”The Trinity Project reflects the broader model of Homes 4 the Homeless, which combines practical housing innovation with community-based support. The organization’s mission centers on pioneering innovative housing solutions, using modular building techniques to create safe, dignified homes while extending its work beyond housing to uplift individuals and families facing poverty, instability, and displacement.That broader mission has included modular housing initiatives, disaster-related shelter efforts, and workforce-focused community development. Homes 4 the Homeless has also highlighted vocational training and wraparound support as part of its long-term approach to community transformation.“Carolina’s continued commitment to Trinity is inspiring, and this milestone shows what can happen when compassion is matched by action,” said Archie Kao, President of Homes 4 the Homeless. “Reaching $122,000 is not just a number. It represents real support for children, real relief for families, and real momentum for a project rooted in long-term community impact.”As Homes 4 the Homeless continues to grow its international and domestic work, the organization says the Trinity Project remains a powerful example of how education, housing, and humanitarian support can work together to create lasting change.About Homes 4 the HomelessHomes 4 the Homeless is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Fulton, California. The organization is dedicated to pioneering innovative housing solutions for those facing chronic homelessness, using modular building techniques to create safe, dignified homes that change lives.

Trinity School Fundraiser 2025 - Actress highlights charitable work in Bellavista, Colombia

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