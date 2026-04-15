Safire Home Solutions Completes Oklahoma's Only Savant + Lutron + Ubiquiti Smart Home Stack

Safire Home Solutions

The only Oklahoma integrator certified across Savant, Lutron, and Ubiquiti brings world-class smart home technology to Edmond and OKC Metro homeowners.

We built this stack deliberately. Savant, Lutron, and Ubiquiti are the best in their categories — and now we're the only team in Oklahoma delivering all three.” — Jesse Myers

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safire Home Solutions, a veteran-owned smart home automation and networking company serving the Oklahoma City metro, today announced it has earned authorized dealer and installer status with both Savant Systems and Lutron Electronics — two of the most recognized names in luxury home automation and intelligent lighting control. Combined with the company’s existing designation as Oklahoma’s only Ubiquiti Professional Installer, Safire Home Solutions is now uniquely positioned as the only integrator in the state authorized across all three platforms of the premium residential technology stack.

-Savant Authorization Brings Gold-Standard Home Automation to OKC Homeowners-

Savant Systems is widely regarded as the gold standard in luxury home automation, integrating lighting, climate, entertainment, security, window shades, and more into a single, elegantly designed control experience. As an authorized Savant dealer and installer, Safire Home Solutions can now design, program, and support full Savant ecosystems — from single-room configurations to whole-home automation platforms with remote monitoring and dedicated support.

“Savant is the system of choice for discerning homeowners and high-end custom builders because it simply works — beautifully and reliably,” said Jesse Myers, Founder and CEO of 2057 Holdings LLC, the parent company of Safire Home Solutions. “Bringing that capability to the Oklahoma City market through a local, veteran-owned team is something we’re genuinely proud of.”

-Lutron Certification Expands Intelligent Lighting Capabilities-

Lutron Electronics pioneered the modern dimmer switch more than 60 years ago and remains the industry leader in intelligent lighting control. Safire Home Solutions’ Lutron authorized dealer status covers the full range of Lutron platforms — from Casetéa smart-home-ready solutions to the advanced RA3 and HomeWorks architectures preferred in luxury installations. Lutron’s Radio RA 3 platform is also a preferred integration partner for Savant environments, making the two authorizations mutually reinforcing.

-The Complete Luxury Home Technology Stack-

Savant and Lutron join Ubiquiti’s UniFi platform as the three pillars of what Safire Home Solutions calls the complete luxury home technology stack:

• Savant — Whole-home automation and control

• Lutron — Intelligent lighting design and control

• Ubiquiti UniFi — Enterprise-grade networking and surveillance backbone (Oklahoma’s only Ubiquiti Professional Installer)

High-performance smart home platforms like Savant and Lutron require a robust, low-latency network infrastructure to perform at their full capability.

Ubiquiti’s UniFi platform — the same enterprise-class technology deployed in corporate headquarters and luxury hotels — provides the network foundation that ensures every automated system performs flawlessly. Safire Home Solutions is the only integrator in Oklahoma authorized across all three platforms.

-About Safire Home Solutions-

Safire Home Solutions is a veteran-owned smart home automation and networking company serving the Oklahoma City metro, including Edmond, Yukon, Nichols Hills, and surrounding communities. As a subsidiary of 2057 Holdings LLC, Safire Home Solutions maintains authorized partnerships with a broad portfolio of industry-leading brands including Savant, Lutron, Ubiquiti, Eero, RTI Controls, Aqara, Leviton, Hanwha Vision, and others. The company’s mission is to deliver enterprise-level expertise and luxury-brand technology directly to homeowners — backed by local accountability and a culture built on service, integrity, and follow-through.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit safire.homes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.