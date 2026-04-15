Space Economic Forum 2026 Selects Helsinki Finland as Global Convening Hub for the Future of the Cis-Lunar Space Economy

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Space Economic Forum 2026 will convene top leaders across government, finance, and industry to shape the economic architecture of the cis-lunar space industry.

The Space Economic Forum 2026 is being designed as an essential working forum, with the structure and setting needed toenable substantive discussion across industry, government, finance, and research.” — Carl Petmecky, Chief Strategy Officer, Titans Space Industries Inc.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key Highlights:• Global Leadership Platform: Space Economic Forum 2026 (SEF26) will convene top leaders across government, finance, and industry to shape the economic architecture of the cis-lunar space industry (from Earth to the Moon).• Strategic European Location: Helsinki selected as inaugural host city, reflecting the rapid rise of the Nordic-Baltic region as a global space innovation corridor.• Policy & Capital Alignment Focus: SEF to prioritize investment frameworks, regulatory coordination, and infrastructure development for the next phase of the global cis-lunar space economy. Titans Space Industries Inc. (TSI) today announced that the inaugural Space Economic Forum (SEF) 2026 will be hosted at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre ( Messukeskus ) in Helsinki, Finland.The forum will take place from December 1–5, 2026, beginning with a Welcome Reception, followed by three core working days (December 2–4), and concluding with a formal Awards Gala on December 5.Developed by Titans Space Industries Inc. as a high-level economic and policy platform, SEF 2026 is designed to move beyond traditional conference formats, serving instead as a working forum focused on execution, coordination, and capital deployment across the global space economy.A Forum Built for Economic OutcomesThe Space Economic Forum is structured to bring together leaders from government, institutional capital, sovereign funds, industry, and research to address one central question:How do we build a scalable, investable, and policy-aligned global space economy?The program will feature:• Ministerial and space industry leadership-level plenaries (in large Hall 7)• Closed-door policy and capital roundtables• Strategic bilateral and multilateral meetings• Investment showcases and curated deal flow environments• Sector-specific working groups focused on infrastructure, regulation, and industrial scale• Exhibitions (in large Hall 6)Unlike traditional space conferences, SEF is being positioned as a platform for alignment between capital, policy, and capability.Sponsorship and partnership opportunities are being developed across multiple levels of engagement, including headline sponsorships, strategic partnerships, hosted receptions, branded discussion formats, curated exhibitor placements, delegate engagement programs, and selected program-aligned activations.Inspiring the Next Generation: Astronaut Outreach, Talent Development, and Public EngagementSEF 2026 will also feature a dedicated Astronaut Outreach and Inspiration Initiative designed to cultivate the next generation of talent across the Nordic-Baltic region. As part of this program, retired government and commercial astronauts, alongside Titans Space Astronaut Candidates, will participate in a coordinated series of school visits and community engagements throughout the forum week.These inspiration tours will extend beyond the venue, embedding the forum directly into the regional education ecosystem. Each astronaut will engage students through firsthand perspectives on spaceflight, science, engineering, and the future of human activity beyond Earth, helping to translate the rapidly evolving space economy into tangible pathways for young people.Supported by commercial sponsors and institutional partners, the Astronaut Outreach and Inspiration Initiative is expected to deliver dozens of sessions across multiple cities, reinforcing the importance of workforce development, STEM education, and long-term human capital investment as foundational pillars of the space economy.In parallel, SEF 2026 will host a dedicated “Future Astronauts Zone”, an open-access experience designed for children and families. This immersive environment will provide free public access to curated exhibits, interactive installations, and educational programming that showcase advancements across the space sector, from launch systems and satellite technologies to life in orbit and beyond.Together, these initiatives reflect a broader commitment by SEF and TSI to ensure that the growth of the space economy is matched by inclusive talent development, public engagement, and generational inspiration, recognizing that the sustainability of this emerging sector depends not only on capital and infrastructure, but on the people who will lead it forward.Why Helsinki, Why NowHelsinki was selected for its infrastructure, accessibility, venue capability, and broader host city fit. Located in Finland, recognized as the happiest country in the world and a global leader in sustainability, Helsinki offers a strong setting for serious international convening and long-term partnership building. Messukeskus provides the scale and operational flexibility required for the forum’s multi-format design and will serve as the central venue for a program expected to bring together public and private sector participants from across the international space economy.The selection of Helsinki also reflects the growing weight of Finland’s space ecosystem. Finland has emerged as one of Europe’s more dynamic space economies, with companies such as ICEYE, Kuva Space, ReOrbit, and Aurora Propulsion Technologies demonstrating strength across Earth observation, sovereign satellite capability, and sustainable in-orbit technologies. The country’s ecosystem has been shaped by the Aalto pipeline, strengthened by research institutions such as VTT and the Finnish Meteorological Institute, and reinforced by Finland’s January 2025 signing of the Artemis Accords and a significant increase in its ESA contribution.The regional context further strengthens Helsinki as a host city for the forum. The broader Nordic and Baltic region now contains a concentrated mix of launch capability, satellite manufacturing, communications, Earth observation, dual-use technologies, and commercial space incubation.Sweden brings Esrange and a growing national satellite ambition. Norway brings Andøya Spaceport, KSAT, and polar orbit infrastructure. Denmark contributes an increasingly concentrated small satellite and advanced communications cluster around Aalborg. Estonia adds a digitally advanced and highly efficient ecosystem with strength in mission software, analytics, cybersecurity, and startup incubation. Together, the region presents a serious and timely backdrop for a forum centered on the economic architecture of space.“The Space Economic Forum 2026 is being designed as an essential working forum, with the structure and setting needed to support and enable substantive discussion across industry, government, finance, and research,” said Carl Petmecky, Chief Strategy Officer of Titans Space Industries Inc. and Program Director for SEF 2026. “Helsinki and Messukeskus give us the foundation to build that program in a way that is credible, focused, and internationally relevant to the cis-lunar ecosystem.”“We are entering a phase where the space economy must be treated as critical infrastructure, requiring stronger alignment between governments, capital markets, and industrial systems,” said Neal Lachman, Founding Chief Executive Officer of Titans Space Industries Inc. and N.S. Lachman & Co., a space-focused Merchant Capital and Corporate Strategy firm, “The Space Economic Forum will work year-round to support that alignment and to create a platform where committed participants can engage around what comes next. Helsinki places the forum in the middle of a region that is already producing meaningful capability across launch, satellites, data, communications, and advanced space applications.”“We are pleased to welcome the Space Economic Forum 2026 to Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre,” said Veronica Lindholm, Chief Executive Officer of the Finnish Fair Corporation and Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre. “Helsinki is a natural meeting point between Europe, North America, and Asia, and Finland is known globally for trust, safety, and world-class event operations. We are proud to host SEF26 at Messukeskus and to welcome the international space community to Finland for a week of high-level discussion, partnership building, and concrete progress in one of the world’s most exciting industries.”"Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre brings together world-class infrastructure, a city built for international collaboration, and a host country that is already producing some of the most significant space technology companies in Europe, said Sjoerd Postema, International Sales Manager, Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre. "We are proud to be the home of SEF 2026, and we look forward to building this into one of the world's defining gatherings for the global space economy."Focus Areas for SEF 2026The 2026 forum will concentrate on key pillars shaping the next phase of the global space economy:• Commercial access to orbit and transportation systems• Orbital and cislunar infrastructure development• Capital formation and institutional investment pathways• Industrial scale-up and supply chain resilience• Regulatory frameworks, standards, and governance coordination• Public-private partnership models and sovereign capability developmentLooking AheadFurther announcements regarding strategic partnerships, sponsorship frameworks, program structure, and delegate participation will be released in the coming months.SEF 2026 is positioned to become a defining platform for economic coordination in space, aligning decision-makers across sectors to unlock the next trillion-dollar frontier.Website: www.SEF26.com ----------------------------------------------------------About Space Economic ForumThe Space Economic Forum (SEF) LLC is a global platform dedicated to advancing the economic, policy, and institutional frameworks of the space economy. Developed by N.S. Lachman & Co. LLC for Titans Space Industries Inc., SEF convenes leaders from government, industry, finance, and research to align on investment, infrastructure, and regulatory priorities.Designed as a working forum, SEF focuses on actionable outcomes: facilitating capital formation, international cooperation, and scalable growth in cis-lunar space. www.SEF26.com (preview available - website under construction)About Helsinki Expo and Convention CentreThe Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre (Messukeskus) is Finland’s leading event and exhibition venue and one of the Nordic region’s foremost large-scale event destinations, hosting international conferences, trade fairs, and large-scale business gatherings across a wide range of industries. Located in Helsinki, the venue provides advanced infrastructure, flexible event spaces, and integrated services designed to support high-level global convenings.With a strong focus on sustainability, innovation, and operational excellence, Messukeskus serves as a key platform for international collaboration, bringing together public and private sector leaders to drive dialogue, partnerships, and economic development.About Titans Space Industries Inc.Titans Space Industries is developing a vertically integrated cis-lunar transportation infrastructure aimed at transforming access to space. Its reusable, horizontally launched spaceplanes are designed to enable frequent, cost-efficient access to Low Earth Orbit.The company’s broader vision extends into cis-lunar space, supporting sustained operations through orbital transfer systems and lunar infrastructure, with a business model spanning tourism, cargo, and government partnerships to help unlock a scalable space economy.About N.S. Lachman & Co. LLCN.S. Lachman & Co. LLC is a strategic advisory and investment firm focused on long-term value creation across emerging industries, including space, advanced technologies, and infrastructure. The firm works with founders, institutional partners, and global stakeholders to structure capital, develop strategic initiatives, and support scalable growth.Through a combination of advisory, capital formation, and ecosystem development, N.S. Lachman & Co. is engaged in advancing projects that align innovation with economic opportunity, with a particular emphasis on sectors shaping the future global economy.The firm is launching an investment ecosystem spanning numerous Special Purpose Vehicles and investment funds, totalling US$57.5 billion.

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