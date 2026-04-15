Scalise: Working Families Win Big on Tax Day Thanks to GOP Tax Cuts

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.), Chairman Jason Smith (R-Mo.), and House Republicans to discuss the positive impact of Republicans’ Working Families Tax Cuts. Leader Scalise highlighted stories of real Americans who have benefited from the law and Democrats’ support for the largest tax increase in U.S. history.

On Democrats voting for higher taxes for American families:

“What a beautiful day it is in America. Isn't this a great day? For the first time in a long time, Americans are celebrating April 15th as Tax Day because American families are getting money back today. Their government is finally delivering for them. When you think about what we set out to do, as Chairman Smith talked about what the objective was when we created the Working Families Tax Cut… number one, we're going to prevent a tax increase on American families. And every Democrat voted no because they wanted a tax increase on American families.

“But we said we're going to take power away from Washington and give it back to the people. What a powerful idea that is. As we celebrate 250 years of this great experiment known as American democracy, a revolution was started to say we're going to give power back to people, and we furthered that promise in this bill. And now we're seeing the benefits.

“Well, you know who's benefiting? It's hardworking families, people who were struggling to get by under the Biden administration, who couldn't afford to put food on the table. They're finally getting something back. The average worker under our bill will get $3,400 back when they file their taxes.”

On the Working Families Tax Cut providing Louisianans relief this Tax Day:

“Last week, I [brought] Members of Congress from all around the country to go tour an offshore oil rig to see where great American energy is being produced in the Gulf of America. And we went out to a great Occidental rig in the Gulf, and we met with the workers... and there were about 50 workers in that room. And one of the first questions they asked was about how the No Tax on Overtime provision worked. So I asked them, I said, ‘How many of you work overtime?’ And every hand went up. And I said, ‘How many of you have filed your taxes?’ And only one hand went up. And I said, you need to go home this weekend and file your taxes because you're going to get real money back. Again, $3,400 on average…

“I asked other people in my district, 'How's this working for you?' Look, in New Orleans, we've got great restaurants. We're proud of it. But we've also got great workers at our restaurants, the people that bring the food to your table. Heath, a restaurant worker in New Orleans, benefited from the No Tax on Tips provision, and he said that he saw the largest return he's ever had. He's already filed his taxes.

“Anthony, who's a police officer in my district, said No Tax on Overtime has allowed him to invest in his daughter's future and help his wife's small business. This bill is working for hardworking families all across this great country.”

On Democrats' support for increasing taxes on hardworking Americans and funding fraud:

“The Democrats have already said if they get the majority this November, they will reverse the Working Families Tax Cut. They will take that money away from you. Are we going to let that happen? No way. Americans are getting the benefits of what Republican leadership has done. They don't want to go back. They don't want to give that $3,400 that's working for their family back to Washington to fund fraud in Minnesota and California and other places. We're not going to let that happen. We're going to keep fighting for the hardworking people of this great country.”

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