At 96, Manhattan Widower Launches Search for Love with Professional Matchmaker Brigitte Weil 

Sol Rosenblatt, 96, a Manhattan widower, is opening his heart to love again—reminding others that it’s never too late for a new beginning. Walking the streets of New York with purpose and optimism, 96-year-old Sol Rosenblatt is proving that love has no expiration date. Matchmaker Brigitte Weil is known for bringing people together—but her latest client, a 96-year-old widower, may be her most meaningful match yet.

A 96-year-old New Yorker’s decision to seek love through professional matchmaking is sparking conversation about companionship and hope at every stage of life.

Sol is living proof that love, hope, and emotional connections don’t diminish with age—they deepen. He is vibrant, intelligent, and seeks to build a meaningful relationship.” — Brigitte Weil, Professional VIP Matchmaker

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a story that is capturing attention across New York and beyond, 96-year-old Manhattan resident Solomon “Sol” Rosenblatt has officially partnered with professional matchmaker Brigitte Weil to begin a new search for love—proving that meaningful connection knows no age limit.The announcement marks the launch of a unique matchmaking search led by Weil, a respected New York-based matchmaker known for her personalized, relationship-focused approach. While Weil has worked with clients of all ages, Rosenblatt’s decision to actively seek companionship at 96 presents a rare and compelling opportunity to challenge conventional narratives around aging and romance.Widowed after 69 years of marriage, Rosenblatt is now, nearly three years later, stepping forward with intention and optimism. With the support of Weil, he is seeking a woman who values conversation, companionship, curiosity, and a shared appreciation for life’s everyday joys.“This isn’t just about dating—it’s about connection, vitality, and the belief that it’s never too late to open your heart,” said Brigitte Weil. “Sol is living proof that love, hope, and emotional connections don’t diminish with age—they deepen. He is vibrant, intelligent, and seeks to build a meaningful relationship.”As part of this initiative, Weil is expanding her outreach efforts to identify a compatible match, calling attention to the broader conversation around companionship, longevity, and quality of life in later years. The effort is already generating genuine interest amongst the professional matchmaking community.Rosenblatt, a former NASA employee, inventor, and lifelong innovator, continues to lead an active and engaged life in Manhattan. His decision to pursue love again is not only personal—it is a public affirmation that emotional connection remains essential at every stage of life.“I’ve lived a full and meaningful life,” Rosenblatt shared. “And I believe there’s still room for companionship, laughter, and connection.”Weil’s matchmaking process for Rosenblatt will include personalized introductions and careful vetting to ensure alignment in values, compatibility, lifestyle, and outlook. The search is open to women who are interested in a genuine, enriching connection and who share a positive and open-minded approach to life.Weil and Rosenblatt’s new work together offers an uplifting reminder that companionship, purpose, and emotional connection remain essential at every stage of life.Media OpportunitySol Rosenblatt and Brigitte Weil are available for interviews and feature segments. Topics may include:• Love and dating later in life• Life after loss and rediscovering connection• Longevity, vitality, and mindset• A lifetime of innovation and legacy-building• The evolving role of matchmaking in modern societyAbout Brigitte WeilBrigitte Weil is a highly sought-after VIP matchmaker and dating coach with offices in New York City and New Hope, PA. Known for her personalized, boutique approach, she works with a select group of clients each year, helping them find meaningful, lasting relationships through thoughtful and strategic matchmaking. Learn more about Brigitte Weil at www.brigitteweil.com

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