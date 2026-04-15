Blue Sands Wealth Aligns with Working Wardrobes in Support of Inaugural Power Within Luncheon

Blue Sands Wealth Blue Sands Wealth Supporting Power Within Luncheon for Working Wardrobes

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Sands Wealth , a steadfast advocate for women in the workforce, proudly championed change at the inaugural Power Within Luncheon, where over $100,000 was raised in support of Working Wardrobes and its mission to empower individuals on their path to meaningful employment.Rooted in a philosophy of thinking globally while acting locally, Blue Sands Wealth remains committed to driving impact within the employment landscape. Inspired by Working Wardrobes’ far-reaching influence—serving more than 142,000 individuals with the resources, confidence, and skills needed to secure and sustain employment—the firm proudly stood alongside the organization for this milestone event.Thoughtfully curated to celebrate the resilience, style, and purpose of women in leadership roles across Orange County, the fashion-infused luncheon honored five exceptional women for their stewardship and community impact:• Victoria Cabot, Member Experience Manager, The Walt Disney Company – Partners Federal Credit Union• Lindsay Oglesby, CEO, Tax Relief Advocates• Monica Olmos, Project Manager – Accounting Consultant, Fohrman & Fohrman, Inc.• Jeanne Pepper, Co-creator of Blaze it Forward and Executive Producer & Host of PeppTalks with Jeanne podcast• Kara Trebs, Chief Human Capital Officer, Sunwest BankUnited by a shared commitment to advancing economic empowerment, the partnership between Blue Sands Wealth and Working Wardrobes reflects a natural alignment of values.Letitia Berbaum, Founder and Wealth Advisor at Blue Sands Wealth, shared:“When I launched Blue Sands Wealth, I wanted to ensure our firm remained rooted in driving positive change in the workforce. Creating opportunities for others to build fulfilling and sustainable careers is deeply important to me and our collective team.”Berbaum’s dedication to advancing women in leadership extends beyond her firm. As a founding investment partner in the Women Rising Leadership Academy through the Brea Chamber, she continues to advocate for greater representation and opportunity for women striving to break through glass ceiling barriers.About Blue Sands Wealth:Entrepreneur Letitia “Tish” Berbaum founded Blue Sands Wealth to serve clients who are seeking long-term, progressive wealth management guidance. With a commitment to trust and transparency, Blue Sands Wealth focuses on offering a value-first approach, providing custom-tailored solutions, and building authentic relationships. By actively listening to each client’s needs, the firm creates strategies that align with their unique financial goals. Confidence and empathy drive the firm’s mission, helping clients manage and grow their wealth with intention. Blue Sands Wealth is located at 100 Spectrum Center Drive, Suite 900, Irvine, CA 92816, with office visits by appointment only.Disclosures:Advisory services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives of RFG Advisory, LLC ("RFG Advisory" or "RFG"), a registered investment advisor. Blue Sands Wealth and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities.

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