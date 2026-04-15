Community Financial Services Group Announces Two Executive Promotions Reflecting Continued Growth

Patrick Talcott, Executive Vice President and Director of Asset Management Kimberly L. Arms, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Leadership transitions support continued growth, internal alignment, and long-term client service

As a member of our Executive Team, Kimberly’s perspective and leadership are invaluable as we continue to grow and deliver high-quality, compliant service to the clients who place their trust in us” — Joseph P. Preddy, President and CEO

NEWPORT, VT, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Financial Services Group, LLC (CFSG) has announced the promotion of two senior leaders, Patrick Talcott and Kimberly L. Arms, to expanded executive roles within the organization. The appointments reflect a period of steady growth for the firm and a continued emphasis on leadership development, operational discipline, and long-term client service.Talcott has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Director of Asset Management. In this role, he will oversee the firm’s asset management strategy and guide a team of Wealth Advisors responsible for delivering investment solutions aligned with client objectives.With more than 25 years of experience in trust and investment management, Talcott brings a background shaped by fiduciary responsibility and a focus on long-term outcomes. He holds the Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA) designation and has worked extensively in portfolio construction, risk management, and client-centered planning. His expanded role includes responsibility for strengthening CFSG’s investment philosophy, enhancing advisor resources, and ensuring consistency across portfolios as market conditions evolve.“Patrick’s depth of experience, strategic insight, and commitment to our fiduciary mission make him exceptionally well suited for this expanded role,” said Joseph P. Preddy, President and CEO of Community Financial Services Group. “His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our asset management platform and deliver thoughtful, outcome-driven investment solutions for our clients.”Outside of his professional responsibilities, Talcott remains closely connected to the rhythms of life in northern New England, coaching youth sports and managing a family maple sugaring operation—an example of the balance and discipline that have characterized his approach to both work and community.In a separate promotion, Kimberly L. Arms has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Arms, who also serves on CFSG’s Executive Team, will oversee the firm’s operational functions and play a central role in aligning internal systems with the organization’s broader fiduciary mission.Her work will focus on strengthening internal processes, maintaining regulatory compliance, and supporting consistent service delivery across the firm’s growing footprint. In addition, Arms will lead efforts to integrate technology and operational improvements that allow the organization to scale while maintaining the standards expected of a fiduciary institution.“As a member of our Executive Team, Kimberly’s perspective and leadership are invaluable as we continue to grow and deliver high-quality, compliant service to the clients who place their trust in us,” Preddy said. “She has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to both operational excellence and client experience.”Together, the promotions point to a broader pattern within CFSG—one defined less by rapid expansion and more by measured, deliberate growth. The firm currently manages more than $1.7 billion in assets and serves clients throughout Vermont, New Hampshire, and across the United States.That growth has taken place within a framework that prioritizes stability, accountability, and long-term relationships. Rather than shifting direction in response to short-term trends, CFSG has continued to build its capabilities through internal leadership development and a consistent approach to client service.The expanded roles for Talcott and Arms reflect that approach. Their responsibilities are not only operational in nature, but also cultural—helping to carry forward a model centered on fiduciary responsibility, disciplined strategy, and a clear understanding of the needs of the individuals and organizations the firm serves.About Community Financial Services Group, LLCCommunity Financial Services Group, LLC (CFSG) is a wealth management firm providing investment management, trust, and fiduciary services to individuals, families, and organizations. With a client-first approach grounded in fiduciary responsibility, CFSG delivers thoughtful, goal-oriented financial solutions regionally and nationwide.For more information, visit cfsgtrust.com

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