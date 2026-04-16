Rising Foam Costs May Pressure Mattress Prices in 2026, Says The Beloit Mattress Company

Bedmakers at The Beloit Mattress Company place a foam layer by hand during the mattress manufacturing process in Beloit, Wisconsin. A foam comfort layer is prepared during the handcrafted mattress production process The Beloit Mattress Company

Beloit-based manufacturer cites supply disruption, petrochemical pressure, plant outages, and freight volatility.

Foam costs are rising because several supply pressures are hitting at once, including raw materials, petrochemical pressure, freight disruption, tighter availability, and market volatility.” — Ryan Poppie

BELOIT, WI, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Beloit Mattress Company says continued disruption in the polyurethane foam market is likely to keep pressure on mattress pricing through 2026, with foam-heavy mattress categories expected to face the greatest strain if current conditions continue.According to the Beloit-based manufacturer, the situation is not the result of a single event. Instead, it reflects a broader mix of supply disruption, raw material volatility, petrochemical pressure, plant outages, shipping delays, freight instability, and ongoing market uncertainty affecting one of the most important components used in modern mattress construction.Polyurethane foam remains one of the largest material costs in many mattresses, especially memory foam, all-foam, and many hybrid mattress models . As foam input costs rise, manufacturers across the industry can face added pressure on production costs, lead times, inventory planning, and future retail pricing.The Beloit Mattress Company says that while consumers may not follow the underlying supply-chain and chemical-market issues closely, the effects can still show up in the form of higher prices, changing availability, and shifting product value across multiple mattress categories.Consumers may only see the final retail price, but manufacturers often see cost pressure building much earlier. Foam plays a major role in comfort and support across a wide range of mattress constructions, so when raw materials tighten, petrochemical markets remain volatile, plants go down, and freight costs rise, that pressure can move through the industry quickly. The Beloit Mattress Company says foam-heavy mattress categories are likely to face the greatest pressure if current conditions continue.The company says several underlying factors are contributing to the current market pressure. These include shortages and tighter conditions tied to propylene oxide and polyols, both of which are important inputs in polyurethane foam production. The company also points to higher crude oil and natural gas costs affecting petroleum-based foam chemistry, reduced plant output and temporary outages, supplier allocations that can limit how much material customers can buy, and shipping reroutes and freight surcharges that raise supply-chain costs.The Beloit Mattress Company says instability affecting petrochemical flows in key global corridors, combined with tighter supply conditions in North America and abroad, has made the 2026 foam market more difficult than a typical stretch of raw material fluctuation. From the company’s perspective as a mattress manufacturer, this is not simply a short-term pricing story. It is a broader material and supply issue that can influence construction decisions, planning, purchasing, and the timing of future production.For shoppers, the company says this market pressure makes it more important to look beyond surface-level price comparisons. Mattresses that appear similar at first glance may differ significantly in material composition, foam content, layer quality, support design, and long-term value. The company encourages consumers to compare mattress construction carefully, ask about the materials used, and understand that current inventory in some stores may still reflect an earlier cost environment than future production.The Beloit Mattress Company is not issuing a formal retail pricing forecast. However, it believes foam-heavy categories are the most likely to remain under pressure if current conditions persist. The company also expects that the issue could remain relevant through late 2026 unless supply, freight, and petrochemical markets begin to stabilize more meaningfully.As a factory-direct mattress manufacturer, The Beloit Mattress Company says it continues to monitor supplier activity, material availability, and category-level cost pressure closely as the foam market evolves. The company says it is sharing its perspective to help consumers better understand what is happening behind the scenes in the mattress industry at a time when many buyers are comparing quality, materials, and value more carefully.Readers can view The Beloit Mattress Company’s full analysis of why foam prices are rising and what it means for mattresses in 2026 for additional background. For additional information, media inquiries, or product questions, contact The Beloit Mattress Company directly.About The Beloit Mattress CompanyThe Beloit Mattress Company is a 5th-generation, family-owned mattress manufacturer based in Beloit, Wisconsin, with roots dating back to 1929. The company builds handcrafted mattresses using a range of quality materials and offers factory-direct value, personalized comfort, and transparent construction. With decades of hands-on mattress design and manufacturing experience, The Beloit Mattress Company continues to help customers better understand what goes into the beds they buy.

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