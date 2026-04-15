CI Welcomes Julie Hildebrand as Board Chair, Thanks John Eskew

John Eskew (left) accepting gift from Frank Reiner (right), president of CI, for his two years of service as Board Chair. Julie Hildebrand of Westlake Corporation, CI's new Board Chair. Chlorine Institute Logo

CI announces a Board Chair transition, thanking John Eskew of OxyChem for two years of leadership and welcoming Julie Hildebrand of Westlake as Chair.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chlorine Institute (CI) announced a Board Chair leadership transition at its 2026 Annual Meeting last month, recognizing the conclusion of John Eskew’s two-year term as Board Chair and welcoming Julie Hildebrand of Westlake Corporation into the role.CI Board Chairs serve two-year terms and play a central role in guiding the Institute’s strategic direction and advancing its mission to promote the safe, secure, and sustainable use of its mission chemicals.During the Annual Meeting’s Wednesday Recognition Lunch, CI formally thanked John Eskew of OxyChem for his dedicated service and leadership. Throughout his term, Eskew provided steady guidance, strong engagement, and a thoughtful, detail-oriented approach that helped strengthen CI’s work and support its members.“John consistently went above and beyond in his role as Board Chair,” said Frank Reiner, President of The Chlorine Institute. “His leadership, insight, and commitment made a meaningful impact on the Institute, and we are deeply grateful for his service over the past two years.”As CI looks ahead, the Institute is pleased to welcome Julie Hildebrand of Westlake Corporation as its new Board Chair. Hildebrand brings deep industry experience and a strong commitment to CI’s mission and member-driven culture.“Julie’s perspective and leadership will be invaluable as CI continues to advance safety and collaboration across our industry,” Reiner said. “We look forward to working closely with her in this new role.”CI extends its sincere thanks to John Eskew for his leadership and appreciates Julie Hildebrand’s willingness to serve as Board Chair. The Institute remains grateful for the ongoing engagement and support of its members, whose leadership drives CI’s success.___________________The Chlorine Institute exists to support the chlor-alkali industry in advancing safe, secure, environmentally compatible and sustainable production, distribution and use of its mission chemicals: chlorine, sodium and potassium hydroxides, sodium hypochlorite, the distribution of vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) and the distribution and use of hydrogen chloride. Visit us online at: www.chlorineinstitute.org

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