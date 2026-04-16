LocalCableDeals CSR Report 2025: Americans Rank Price as Primary Motivator When Choosing Internet

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 54.2% internet users rank price higher than speed and reliability when choosing or switching providers.Castle Rock, CO, April 2, 2026 – LocalCableDeals , a trusted broadband marketplace and internet provider comparison platform, recently released its Broadband Customer Satisfaction Report 2025 Based on surveys of 8,599 internet users across America, the report identifies key drivers of customer satisfaction while recognizing top-performing internet providers against multiple user-focused performance benchmarks.Key findings from the report indicate that 54.2% are influenced by price when choosing or switching internet providers, surpassing speed (16.5%) and reliability (12.5%) by a significant margin.“We aim to make internet users aware of key factors they should take into account when choosing an internet provider, along with the best options available to them,” said Nathan Barr, Industry Expert at LocalCableDeals. “This can help them make data-driven decisions that align with their needs and lifestyles.”This high priority for price has also led to an increased preference for bundles, with Internet + Cable TV bundles growing from 23% in 2024 to 28.88% in 2025, and Internet + Phone bundles surging from 11.03% to 36.25%.Beyond customer preferences, the report identifies key industry shifts and trends we can expect to see unfold in 2026. As per the report, 39% of consumers look forward to trying 5G Home Internet , which may result in infrastructural expansion and additional customers for the new form of connectivity.Additionally, the growth of a digital economy, paired with price sensitivity, may result in provider network upgrades to improve performance and competitive pricing strategies from major players.About LocalCableDealsLocalCableDeals is one of the most trusted online platforms to explore, compare, and choose internet, TV, and home phone plans or bundles offered by internet providers in a specific area.By entering their zip code, users can view, compare, and order bundled or standalone service plans from major internet providers in the USA. The platform covers 100% of the US and has over 5 million satisfied customers.Media ContactNovelty MezaContact: (855) 771-3154Email: novelty@localcabledeals.com

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