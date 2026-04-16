CFO Intelligence Magazine Releases Spring 2026 Issue Delivering Strategic Intelligence for Today’s Finance Executives

Spring 2026 issue delivers expert insights on AI, fraud prevention, real estate strategy, and financial leadership for today’s CFOs.

Today’s CFOs must lead with strategy, leveraging AI, data, and human insight to drive resilient and profitable growth” — Andrew Zezas, CEO, CFO Intelligence

CALIFON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CFO Intelligence magazine has published its Spring 2026 issue, featuring an authoritative roster of articles, executive profiles, and expert analysis curated specifically for CFOs and senior business leaders. From meaningful AI metrics to uncovering financial fraud, this issue delivers the intelligence finance leaders need to act decisively in a rapidly transforming landscape.

"The Spring 2026 issue of CFO Intelligence Magazine reflects a pivotal moment for finance leaders,” observes Andrew Zezas, Host of CFO IQ; Publisher & CEO of CFO Intelligence, and Strategist & CEO of Real Estate Strategies Corporation, and advisor to CFOs across the United States.

“Today’s CFOs are architects of strategy who must master everything from agentic AI and complex real estate renegotiations to the human element of emotional intelligence. Our mission is to provide the high-level intelligence and peer-driven insights that empower these executives to move beyond reactive management and lead their organizations toward a more profitable and resilient future."

Illuminating Stories in This Issue Include:

● Pickleball’s Financial Powerplay: Keith Helmuth, Controller at USA Pickleball, details how he is bringing private-sector discipline to the sport’s National Governing Body. Learn how he is scaling operations amid explosive growth through a four-pillar revenue model.

● Defining Value in the AI Era: Converge CFO Ying Miao makes a compelling case that traditional metrics are becoming obsolete. She shares how her team built a proprietary AI business intelligence system to shift finance from data gatekeeper to strategic growth enabler.

● From Retail to Revenue Cycle: Hackensack Meridian Health’s Catherine LoPresti reveals her blueprint for transplanting Walmart-style operational discipline into healthcare to eliminate data silos and treat patients as empowered consumers.

● Economic Context: BGO Managing Director and Chief Economist Ryan Severino provides a forward-looking perspective on the Spring 2026 CFO IntellStats Index results.

More Intelligence from Our Expert Columnists:

● Real Estate Maneuvers: Strategist and CEO Andrew Zezas challenges conventional wisdom, detailing why proactive, advanced lease renegotiations produce superior financial outcomes compared to waiting until the last minute.

● The AI Tightrope: IBM Field CTO Matt Konwiser explains why generative AI initiatives often fail, and offers a governance model to treat AI as a distinct, high- value business asset.

● Financial Fraud Alerts: Mark Mishler, CPA, examines high-profile private credit losses and highlights an urgent need for continuous collateral verification in lending.

These and other informative articles are available at CFOIntell.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Andrew Zezas

Andrew Zezas, Host of CFO IQ; Publisher & CEO of CFO Intelligence, and Strategist & CEO of Real Estate Strategies Corporation, and advisor to CFOs across the United States.

201.906.8964

About CFO Intelligence Magazine:

CFO Intelligence Magazine delivers visionary perspectives and proven case studies from the most accomplished CFOs on the planet. CFO IntellStats is a quarterly index of CFO business sentiment.

About CFO Intelligence:

CFO Intelligence connects CFOs and senior finance executives from middle-market and enterprise companies across diverse industries. The platform provides opportunities to build valuable peer relationships, share insights, enhance careers, and drive growth at their companies. CFOs engage through exclusive in-person CFO Dinner Discussions, receptions, conferences, private members-only events, and digital forums. The organization also offers opportunities for CFOs to gain intelligence, position themselves as thought leaders, and promote their companies through CFO Intelligence Magazine, the CFO Business Sentiment Index, CFO IQ on-camera interviews, CFO Influencer recognitions, and industry sector groups.”

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