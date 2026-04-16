REMIC Publishes Canada’s First Book on Compliant Social Media Influence for Financial Professionals

New book FINFLUENCER gives mortgage brokers, insurance agents, advisors a compliance-safe framework for building digital authority and growing their practice

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Real Estate and Mortgage Institute of Canada (REMIC), Canada’s largest mortgage and insurance education company, today announced the release of FINFLUENCER: Earn Trust. Build Influence. Grow Your Practice. Co-authored by REMIC Founder & CEO Joe White and REMIC President Cain Daniel, FINFLUENCER is Canada’s first book to tackle the compliance challenge head-on, showing financial professionals exactly how to build a powerful digital presence without putting their licence at risk.Across Canada, hundreds of thousands of mortgage brokers, life insurance agents, and financial advisors are being told to build a social media presence — yet until now, no resource existed to show them how to do it within the compliance rules that govern their industries. Generic social media advice doesn’t account for disclosure requirements, regulator scrutiny, or the reputational risks unique to financial services. The result: most professionals either avoid social media altogether or stumble into costly mistakes.FINFLUENCER changes that. Drawing on REMIC’s 30 years of experience training over 150,000 financial professionals, and informed by interviews with top producers and industry leaders across financial services, the book delivers a step-by-step framework for building trust-based digital authority that educates rather than sells.“The opportunity for financial professionals to build influence has never been greater, but so has the risk of doing it wrong,” said Joe White, Founder & CEO of REMIC. “We wrote this book because brokers and advisors kept asking how to show up online without putting their licence at risk. The answer isn’t less content, it’s smarter content. A profile precedes the referral, and digital authority educates rather than sells.”“The professionals winning right now aren’t necessarily the most experienced — they’re the ones who figured out how to build authentic trust before the first conversation happens,” added Cain Daniel, President of REMIC. “FINFLUENCER gives any financial professional, at any stage of their career, the playbook to do exactly that.”Alongside the book, REMIC launches the FinFluence Cohort Program on May 6, 2026, a guided, community-based program for financial professionals ready to put the framework into practice. The cohort is available at $997, with a discounted rate of $397 for REMIC alumni.FINFLUENCER is available now in Kindle, paperback ($24.99 CAD), and hardcover on Amazon Canada . The Kindle edition is currently available at a launch price of $0.99, rising to $9.99 on April 20, 2026. Full details and cohort registration are available at remic.ca/formula.About REMICThe Real Estate and Mortgage Institute of Canada (REMIC) is Canada’s largest mortgage and insurance education company, having trained more than 150,000 financial professionals over 30 years. REMIC offers licensing courses, continuing education, and professional development programs designed to transform students into entrepreneurs. Learn more at remic.ca.Media ContactYasmine PourseyedReal Estate and Mortgage Institute of Canada (REMIC)Email: Yasmine.pourseyed@remic.caPhone: (905) 760-1084Web: remic.ca- 30 -

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