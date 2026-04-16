Banyan Treatment Centers Expands Heartland’s Primary Mental Health Residential Program

Banyan Heartland

Banyan expands Heartland’s residential mental health program in Illinois, adding beds to address shortages and improve access to care for adults.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New dedicated residential mental health beds at Heartland in Gilman, IL address a critical shortage in central Illinois, where more than 4.8 million state residents live in designated Mental Health Professional Shortage Areas and residential psychiatric beds remain critically scarce.Banyan Treatment Centers today announced the launch of a dedicated Primary Mental Health Residential program at its Heartland campus in Gilman, Illinois. This expansion adds standalone residential mental health beds to Heartland’s existing withdrawal management (medical detox) and residential substance use disorder services, enabling the facility to serve adults living with primary mental health conditions , regardless of whether a co-occurring substance use diagnosis is present.The Heartland campus, set on a beautiful, serene rural property in Gilman, offers 46 beds spanning substance use disorder (SUD) treatment, co-occurring disorders, and standalone primary mental health care for adults. The facility is accredited by The Joint Commission and LegitScript-certified, and provides 24/7 care, clinically proven treatment, and a full clinical team of master’s-level therapists.“There is a profound and growing need for residential mental health treatment that is not contingent on a substance use diagnosis. This expansion allows us to serve a previously underserved population of patients who have historically had very few residential options, particularly in our region.”— John Sory, CEO, Banyan Treatment CentersIllinois is facing a behavioral health emergency. More than 4.8 million residents live in designated Mental Health Professional Shortage Areas, and the state has only 13.8 behavioral health professionals per 10,000 residents, significantly below the national average of 21.4 (Illinois 2026 Behavioral Health Workforce Data). Workforce shortages have grown dramatically in recent years, with the deepest deficits concentrated in rural communities across central Illinois, where there are simply not enough providers, not enough beds, and not enough options.The impact of this shortage is felt across every corner of community life. Recent reporting from central Illinois has documented growing numbers of unmet mental health needs, overburdened emergency rooms seeing patients who would be better served in specialized care settings, and a rising volume of mental health-related interactions with law enforcement and in correctional facilities. For those who do seek help, access can feel nearly impossible: walk-in assessment slots at regional providers often fill within hours of opening, and residential mental health beds, the level of care required for the most acute presentations, remain critically scarce across the region.It is against this backdrop that Banyan Treatment Centers is proud to announce a significant expansion of its residential mental health program at its Heartland campus in Gilman, Illinois.Heartland’s new primary mental health program is designed to serve adults living with serious mental health conditions, providing dedicated residential care to those with mood disorders, including major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder; anxiety disorders; post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and trauma-related conditions; and co-occurring diagnoses where both mental health and substance use are present.Heartland also continues to treat all substance use disorders , including addiction to alcohol, opioids, stimulants, benzodiazepines, and other substances, with the clinical team especially experienced in treating patients whose addiction and mental health challenges are deeply intertwined.Every patient receives a fully individualized care plan upon admission and a comprehensive aftercare plan before completing the program.“What we’re building at Heartland goes beyond adding beds. Central Illinois has been without adequate residential mental health care for far too long, and the people who live here deserve more than a waiting list or an emergency room. We have the clinical team, the environment, and the commitment to provide the kind of individualized, compassionate care that changes lives. We are proud to finally be able to say: if you or someone you love is struggling with a mental health condition, there is a place for you here.”— Silas Farrow, Executive Director, Banyan HeartlandHeartland’s expansion is part of a broader commitment by Banyan Treatment Centers to create a connected, statewide pathway to recovery for Illinois residents. For patients who complete inpatient care at Heartland, Banyan Chicago in Lisle, Illinois provides the natural next step.Located just 33 minutes from downtown Chicago, Banyan Chicago offers all levels of outpatient care for both addiction and mental health conditions, including Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Programming (IOP).For those who cannot travel or prefer to receive care from home, Banyan also offers Telehealth IOP services. This program delivers the same structured, evidence-based group and individual treatment as in-person care, with the flexibility of secure online access.“Integrated, whole-person care is what patients and families deserve. With Heartland now fully expanded and Banyan Chicago offering outpatient and Telehealth services across the state, we are proud to say that Banyan can meet people wherever they are in their recovery, and walk with them every step of the way.” — John Sory, CEO, Banyan Treatment CentersAbout Banyan Treatment CentersBanyan Treatment Centers is committed to providing individuals with the tools, support, and compassionate care necessary to achieve lasting recovery and an improved quality of life. With facilities and programs spanning inpatient, outpatient, and Telehealth levels of care, Banyan is expanding access to evidence-based behavioral health treatment across Illinois and nationwide, because where someone lives should never determine the quality of care they can receive.

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