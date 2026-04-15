U.S. Endowment Launches RFP for Technology Solutions to Improve Forest Health and Forest Management

The U.S. Endowment is a not-for-profit public charity collaborating with partners in the public and private sectors to advance systemic, transformative, and sustainable change for the health and vitality of the nation’s working forests and forest-reliant communities.

Healthy forests and strong rural communities depend on practical tools that help people make better decisions and respond to changing conditions on the ground.” — Teal Edelen, U.S. Endowment Director of Forests

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities today announced a new Request for Proposals (RFP) to accelerate the deployment of innovative technology solutions that improve forest health, strengthen forest management capacity and support the long-term strength of working forests, wood markets and forest-reliant communities.Across the country, forests are facing growing pressure from wildfire, pests and disease, fragmentation, limited active management and shifting market conditions. At the same time, new technology is creating practical opportunities to help landowners, forest managers and partners better monitor forests, make informed decisions and carry out work more effectively at the landscape scale.“Healthy forests and strong rural communities depend on practical tools that help people make better decisions and respond to changing conditions on the ground,” said Teal Edelen, director of forests for the U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities. “Through this RFP, the Endowment is looking to support technology solutions that can be applied in real settings, strengthen forest management capacity and create lasting value for working forests and the people who rely on them.”What the RFP Will Support:The Endowment expects to support one or more projects focused on accelerating the deployment and growth of technology solutions over a two- to three-year period. Proposed work should help improve forest health outcomes, forest management decision-making or operational effectiveness, while also showing potential for broader use across regions, ownership types or markets.Priority will be given to projects that demonstrate practical use, strong partnerships and clear potential for measurable results.Who Should Apply:Eligible applicants include U.S.-based private companies, nonprofit organizations, research institutions and partnerships with experience in forestry technology, data analytics, forest management systems or related fields.Applicants should be able to show a strong track record in developing or deploying technology relevant to forest management, landscape monitoring or forest health.Available Funding:The Endowment will provide up to $500,000 through this RFP to support one or more projects. Funding may be awarded to a single organization or distributed across multiple organizations, depending on the scope, quality and alignment of submitted proposals.Key Dates:- The RFP opens on April 15, 2026.- An informational webinar will be held on April 29, 2026, at noon EDT.- Proposals are due on June 4, 2026, at 5 p.m. EDT.- Selected applicants are expected to be notified by July 1, 2026.Full application details and submission instructions are available at:About the U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities:The U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities is a not-for-profit public charity collaborating with partners in the public and private sectors to advance systemic, transformative, and sustainable change for the health and vitality of the nation’s working forests and forest-reliant communities. To learn more about the Endowment, please visit our website at www.usendowment.org

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