Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay Holds Statewide Student Art Competition

Media Contact: Alexis Wrease, alexis.wrease@delaware.gov

DOVER — Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay is encouraging Delaware students, grades K-12, to showcase their artistic talent for the opportunity to have their work displayed in her Dover and Wilmington offices.

With the theme, “Why I love Delaware”, students will be able to express what they cherish most about the First State, through paintings, drawings, or photos.

“This competition highlights the importance of uplifting arts education and the value of connecting our youth with their State leaders. It is meaningful to offer students the opportunity to share what they love about our state of neighbors, especially as we reflect on Delaware’s influential role throughout our nation’s 250 year history,” said Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay. “I look forward to seeing all the incredible talent on display, serving as a special reminder that the work we are doing today is for this generation and the next.”

The deadline for student artwork submissions is Friday, May 22, by 11:59 p.m. All entries must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Artist is a K-12 student, attending a school in the State of Delaware.

Entry is either a painting, drawing, or photo. Only 1 entry per artist will be admitted.

All entries submitted must be the original work of the applicant completed within the last three years and not previously submitted.

All work must measure no more than 36” in any direction or weigh more than 40 pounds unless otherwise stipulated.

All entries should be matted and either framed or ready to be framed.

No AI submissions will be accepted.

“We thank Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay for her continued commitment to connecting Delaware’s creative economy with our democratic institutions. We encourage student artists to participate in this opportunity to have their work prominently displayed, be recognized for their contributions, and have a role in shaping the stories we tell about our state. The Lt. Governor’s Statewide Student Art Competition underscores that artistic expression and civic participation go hand in hand.” Neil Kirschling, Executive Director, Delaware Arts Alliance.

Winners of Lt. Governor Gay’s first ever statewide art project will be announced on Monday, June 8.

For more information, visit: https://ltgov.delaware.gov/events/

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