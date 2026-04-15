Move United to Host Virtual Panel Discussion on Inaugural National Adaptive Sport Day April 28

A wheelchair racer competing at a Move United Sanctioned Competition

Panel of Paralympians and Leaders Scheduled for 1:00 pm ET

As we celebrate our 70th anniversary, we are excited to be part of the launch of something bigger than us. Something that showcases the importance of adaptive sport to the disability community.” — Move United CEO Glenn Merry

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Move United, the national leader in community-based sports and recreation for individuals with disabilities, is hosting a virtual panel discussion as part of the inaugural National Adaptive Sport Day on April 28.The conversation, which includes a number of Paralympians and adaptive sports leaders, will take place 1-2 pm Eastern Time. Moderating the panel will be Dr. Cheri Blauwet, a physician, three-time Paralympian, and global leader in adaptive sport and health equity. A seven-time Paralympic medalist, she also serves in prominent leadership roles across the Olympic and Paralympic movements, including with the International Paralympic Committee and the International Olympic Committee.Panelists include Dr. Mary A. Hums, a Professor of Sport Administration at the University of Louisville. In 2009, she was named a North American Society for Sport Management (NASSM) Earle F. Zeigler Lecturer, the organization’s most prestigious academic honor; Dr. Anjali J. Forber-Pratt, a disability activist, former faculty member, 2-time Paralympic medalist, and the Director of Research at the American Association on Health & Disability; Chuck Aoki, a highly decorated American wheelchair rugby player and four-time Paralympian who is widely regarded as one of the top athletes in the sport. Aoki has earned four Paralympic medals, making him the most decorated U.S. wheelchair rugby player in history; Gianni Quintero, a standout wheelchair track and field athlete at Marquette University High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A multiple-time state champion, Quintero established himself as one of the top high school adaptive athletes in the country, winning titles in events including the 100, 400, and 800 meters; and Dr. Ted Fay, who served as a professor and former Chair of the Sport Management Department at the State University of New York at Cortland, where he built a distinguished career in sport leadership, policy, and inclusive practices. The panelists will discuss the impact and importance of sport and recreation in the disability community and their own personal experiences. Participation is free and open to anyone. Sign up at moveunitedsport.org/event/national-adaptive-sport-day-panel-hosted-by-move-united/.Honoring the legacy of disability rights champions such as Judy Heumann and Eli Wolff, National Adaptive Sport Day is an annual day of advocacy for disability inclusion in sports and recreation. April 28 marks the anniversary of the signing of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 — landmark civil rights legislation that barred discrimination against people with disabilities in federally funded programs, including sports and recreation. This included schools, universities, healthcare providers, social service organizations, and state or local government programs that receive federal financial assistance.Nearly 1 in 5 Americans — approximately 61 million people — live with a disability, yet people with disabilities remain among the most underrepresented in sports and recreation programs nationwide.National Adaptive Sport Day is more than an awareness moment. It is a national movement for disability inclusion in sport. Adaptive sport improves physical and mental health, builds confidence and resilience, and creates community — yet access remains unequal across the country. With the energy of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics and Los Angeles 2028 on the horizon, now is the moment to grow visibility, increase participation, and ensure adaptive sport is accessible to everyone who wants to play.In addition to Move United’s panel discussion, national and local partners across the country have pledged to honor the adaptive sport community, the athletes, advocates, coaches, and organizations, that are building a more inclusive world through sport. Organizations can host an adaptive sports clinic or demo, schools can invite a local adaptive athlete or coach to speak to students about their experience in sport, or use the day to start a classroom conversation about disability inclusion and accessibility, and local and state governments can issue a proclamation to raise awareness on the importance of including everyone in sports and recreation.“At Move United, we know the power of sport to change lives,’ said Move United CEO Glenn Merry. “As we celebrate our 70th anniversary, we are excited to be part of the launch of something bigger than us. Something that showcases the importance of adaptive sport to the disability community that can be a rallying point for our entire ecosystem.”This day focuses on advancing inclusion in sport while highlighting the power and purpose of the disability community. Anyone can celebrate disability sport, rally your community, and build an inclusive world. To participate, or for more information about National Adaptive Sport Day, visit NationalAdaptiveSportDay.com.

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