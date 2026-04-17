Jeffrey Seeley Joins Hilton Capital Management as Chief Executive Officer

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hilton Capital Management, LLC (“Hilton”), as a registered investment advisor, announced today that Jeffrey Seeley has joined the firm as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 15, 2026. Seeley will be responsible for setting Hilton’s strategic direction, firmwide operations, and supporting the continued developments of Hilton’s investment platform and distribution channels.

“Seeley is a highly respected leader with deep experience building and scaling asset management businesses,” said Craig O’Neill. “His track record of platform development, distribution strategy, and organizational leadership makes him well positioned to guide Hilton as it continues to execute on its long-term strategy.”

O’Neill, who has led Hilton Capital since 2010, is transitioning to Executive Chairman of Hilton Capital and Executive Vice President of parent company Rafferty Holdings LLC. Rafferty Holdings LLC is the parent company of Hilton and holds majority ownership interests in Rafferty Asset Management (advisor to Direxion Funds & ETFs), Rafferty Ventures, and Rafferty Real Estate.

Seeley brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the asset and wealth management industry, spanning business strategy, acquisitions, global distribution, product development, and operations. Most recently, as Deputy CEO of iM Global Partner, he served on the firm’s global steering committee and oversaw global distribution, while also serving as CEO of iMGP Fund Management & Litman Gregory Wealth Management. Since joining iMGP in 2018, he grew the platform from a limited base to more than $3 billion in mutual fund and ETF assets and $15 billion in SMA assets.

Earlier in his career, Seeley spent more than 16 years at Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) as Head of U.S. and U.S. Offshore/LATAM Distribution, overseeing approximately $100 billion in assets across mutual funds, separate accounts, and alternative strategies. He holds an MBA from Drexel University and a BA from West Virginia University.

“I am honored to join Hilton Capital Management as CEO,” said Seeley. “I look forward to building on the firm’s strong foundation, expanding our capabilities, and driving long-term growth for our clients and partners.”

ABOUT HILTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Founded in 2001, Hilton Capital Management, a registered investment advisor, is a privately held investment management boutique with $3.2 billion in assets under management and advisement as of March 31, 2026. The firm actively manages three investment strategies and several asset classes centered on sound investment decision-making and robust downside protection. This announcement is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to invest. References to firm leadership or experience are not intended to imply any specific investment results or client outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.