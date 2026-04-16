Paragon Names Dr. Zach Hubbs Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Dr. Zach Hubbs has been named CEO. John Holland is transitioning to Chief Technology Officer and President.

Founder John Holland steps into CTO and President role to focus on product development, software engineering, and long-term innovation.

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paragon, a cloud-based platform for designing and manufacturing structural building components, has announced a leadership transition as the company enters its next phase of growth. Dr. Zach Hubbs has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, and founder John Holland will transition into the role of Chief Technology Officer and President.

The transition reflects a deliberate focus on expanding Paragon’s impact across the building components industry while continuing to advance the technical innovation at the core of its platform. In his new role, Hubbs will lead business development, partnerships, and overall company growth, while Holland will concentrate on product development, software engineering, and long-term technical vision.

“Paragon is expanding what’s possible for the building components industry through modern, connected technology,” said Hubbs. “I’m excited to help extend that impact through meaningful partnerships and a deeper connection to the people we serve.”

“From the beginning, Paragon has focused on advancing the limits of truss design,” said Holland. “This transition enables me to concentrate on the technical challenges ahead and the innovation required to address them. As the industry enters an era increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, maintaining technical leadership will require sustained focus and deliberate development.”

Hubbs brings two decades of experience across manufacturing and building materials, with a track record of scaling operations, leading teams, and driving innovation. Prior to joining Paragon, he served as Managing Partner of SunCoast Contractors Supply, where he led the family-owned business through significant growth while investing in systems, leadership development, and operational excellence. Earlier in his career, Hubbs held executive roles in a U.S.-based manufacturing company producing medical, automotive, and consumer products, where he led product development, sales, implemented quality systems, and brought multiple products to market.

At Paragon, both Holland and Hubbs are focused on advancing technology that improves efficiency, transparency, and collaboration across the building components ecosystem.

This leadership structure positions Paragon to continue building modern, connected tools for the industry while expanding its reach among component manufacturers, engineers, and building professionals.

About Paragon

Paragon is a cloud-based platform for structural component design and manufacturing, built to bring openness, flexibility, and innovation to the building industry. With transparent calculations, intelligent workflows, and API-driven integrations, Paragon enables professionals to design, collaborate, and manufacture more efficiently across the entire building component process.

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