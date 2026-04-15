Mago and Sencommunications Announce Strategic Partnership to Simplify Meeting Room Experiences Across the United States

Sencommunications and Mago announce Partnership

Mago and Sencommunications partner to deliver simple, platform-agnostic meeting room solutions with seamless collaboration and reduced IT complexity.

Mago transforms meeting rooms into simple, flexible spaces where users can join any meeting and share content instantly without complexity or platform limitations” — Danny Hayasaka, Managing Director, Americas, Mago

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mago, a Meeting Room Experience Platform , and Sencommunications , Inc. (Sencomm), a certified small, minority-owned technology solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver simplified, flexible, and platform-agnostic meeting room experiences for organizations across the United States.Through this partnership, Sencommunications will offer Mago’s software-based platform to its customers, helping organizations turn their meeting spaces into intuitive environments where users can Meet, Present, and Collaborate without platform limitations or complex setups.Bringing Simplicity to Modern CollaborationAs organizations continue to navigate hybrid work environments, the demand for flexible, easy-to-use meeting room solutions has never been greater. Mago addresses this challenge by enabling users to join Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Webex, and Google Meet from a single interface, while also providing wireless content sharing capabilities without the need for dongles, cables, or additional applications.“Mago is redefining what organizations should expect from their meeting rooms,” said Danny Hayasaka, Managing Director, Americas & SVP, Global Marketing at Mago. “Our partnership with Sencommunications allows us to expand our reach with a highly respected organization that understands customer needs across multiple industries and delivers real-world solutions.”A Trusted Partner with Decades of ExperienceFounded in 1989, Sencommunications, Inc. (Sencomm) has built a strong reputation as a trusted advisor, delivering headsets, unified communications (UC) solutions, audio-visual equipment, and IT services to organizations nationwide. As a Value-Added Reseller (VAR), Sencomm supports customers across key industries including healthcare, public sector, enterprise, insurance, legal, entertainment, and education.“Sencommunications is committed to partnering with products and services that truly fit our clients' needs,” said Dayo Olabisi, President of Sencommunications. “Mago stands out by transforming conference rooms into plug-and-play solutions that offer ease of use and seamless collaboration. The bottom line is that Mago delivers frictionless meetings, unified collaboration, and reduced IT complexity. It takes conference rooms from being tech setup zones and turns them into spaces where teams can connect and collaborate effortlessly.”Expanding the Mago Partner Ecosystem in the U.S.This partnership represents a key milestone in Mago’s continued investment in building a strong partner ecosystem across the United States. By partnering with experienced resellers like Sencommunications, Mago helps customers get innovative technology and the guidance they need for successful deployment.“With nearly a decade of experience building and growing a YouTube channel focused on real-world technology demonstrations, I’m especially excited to collaborate with the Sencomm team on content creation,” added Hayasaka. “They bring a powerful combination of seasoned expertise and emerging talent, and together we can help educate the market in new and engaging ways.”About MagoMago is a Meeting Room Experience Platform designed to simplify how people Meet, Present, and Collaborate. Available on Windows and Android, Mago enables organizations to join multiple meeting platforms through a single interface, share content wirelessly, and enhance collaboration with a robust digital whiteboard experience. With cloud and on-premise deployment options, Mago delivers flexibility, security, and scalability for modern workplaces.Learn more or book a demo at: https://mago.io/ About Sencommunications, Inc.Sencommunications, Inc. (Sencomm) is a certified small, minority-owned business headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Since 1989, Sencomm has provided headsets, unified communications solutions, audio-visual equipment, and IT services to organizations nationwide. The company empowers the modern workforce with innovative, sustainable technology solutions and serves a wide range of industries, including healthcare, public sector, enterprise, insurance, legal, entertainment, and education.Learn more at: https://sencomm.com/

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