Express Lube & Car Care Expands Across Texas, Announces New Locations and Licensing Opportunities

Express Lube & Car Care

Growing demand fuels Texas expansion as Express Lube & Car Care opens new locations and invites partners to join its expansion.

We’re building a scalable automotive brand focused on speed, transparency, and consistency while creating strong opportunities for operators to grow with us.” — Hassan Bawab

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Express Lube & Car Care, a fast-growing automotive service brand, today announced a major milestone in its Texas expansion strategy, with four locations currently open and operating and two additional locations scheduled to open within the next 60 days. As part of its continued growth, the company is also introducing licensing opportunities for entrepreneurs, operators, and investors interested in joining one of the region’s most promising automotive service brands.The announcement underscores Express Lube & Car Care’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for fast, reliable, and transparent vehicle maintenance services while creating scalable business opportunities for partners across Texas and beyond.Positioned for Growth in a High-Demand IndustryThe automotive service industry continues to experience strong, sustained demand as vehicle ownership remains high and the average age of vehicles on U.S. roads continues to rise. With more drivers keeping their vehicles longer, the need for dependable maintenance services such as oil changes, fluid exchanges, and preventative repairs has become increasingly critical.Express Lube & Car Care has positioned itself at the center of this demand by offering a streamlined service model focused on efficiency, consistency, and customer trust. Unlike traditional repair shops that often require longer wait times and complex diagnostics, the company emphasizes fast turnaround times and a simplified service experience, allowing customers to get back on the road quickly without sacrificing quality.“Our growth is a direct result of understanding what today’s customer values most—speed, transparency, and reliability,” said a company spokesperson. “We’ve built a system that not only delivers a better customer experience but also creates a highly efficient and scalable business model for our operators.”Expanding Footprint Across TexasWith four locations already serving customers in the Texas market, Express Lube & Car Care is continuing its strategic expansion across high-growth areas. The addition of two new locations in the coming months will further strengthen the brand’s presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the United States.Each new location is carefully selected based on population growth, traffic patterns, and local demand for automotive services. This data-driven approach ensures that every store is positioned for long-term success while delivering convenience and accessibility to customers.The company’s expansion strategy is focused not only on increasing its physical footprint but also on maintaining consistent service quality across all locations. By implementing standardized systems, training protocols, and operational procedures, Express Lube & Car Care ensures that every customer receives the same high level of service, regardless of location.Introducing Licensing Opportunities for Scalable GrowthAs part of its next phase of growth, Express Lube & Car Care is opening its doors to individuals and organizations interested in obtaining a license to operate under the brand. This initiative is designed to accelerate expansion while providing partners with access to a proven, high-demand business model.The company’s licensing structure offers a flexible alternative to traditional franchise systems, allowing operators to enter the market more efficiently while benefiting from established branding, operational systems, and ongoing support.Key benefits of the licensing model include:Access to a proven and scalable business frameworkStreamlined operations designed for efficiency and profitabilityBrand recognition and marketing supportOpportunities for multi-location ownership and expansion“We are building more than just locations—we are building partnerships,” the spokesperson added. “Our goal is to work with operators who share our vision for quality, consistency, and growth, and who want to be part of a brand that is positioned for long-term success.”A Modern Approach to Automotive ServiceExpress Lube & Car Care is redefining the automotive service experience by integrating modern technology and customer-focused practices into every aspect of its operations. Each location utilizes advanced diagnostic tools, digital vehicle inspections, and transparent reporting systems to provide customers with clear, accurate information about their vehicles.This technology-driven approach allows customers to make informed decisions about their vehicle maintenance while eliminating the uncertainty often associated with traditional repair shops.In addition to its technological capabilities, the company places a strong emphasis on customer experience and service consistency. Every service is delivered with a commitment to:Honest and straightforward recommendationsCompetitive and transparent pricingEfficient service timesHigh-quality workmanshipBy combining technology with a customer-first mindset, Express Lube & Car Care is creating a service experience that builds trust and encourages long-term customer relationships.Meeting the Needs of Today’s DriversToday’s drivers are looking for more than just basic maintenance—they want convenience, reliability, and confidence in the services they receive. Express Lube & Car Care addresses these needs by offering a focused range of high-demand services, including oil changes, preventative maintenance, and light mechanical repairs.This targeted service offering allows the company to maintain operational simplicity while generating consistent, repeat business. Customers benefit from faster service and a more streamlined experience, while operators benefit from a business model designed for steady revenue and long-term growth.A Brand Built for the FutureAs Express Lube & Car Care continues to expand, the company remains focused on its core mission: delivering reliable automotive services while creating opportunities for growth and success.With a strong foundation, a proven operational model, and increasing demand for its services, the brand is well-positioned to scale across Texas and into new markets in the coming years.“Texas is just the beginning,” the spokesperson said. “We are building a brand that is designed to grow, adapt, and lead in the automotive service industry. The opportunities ahead are significant, and we’re excited to continue this journey with our customers and future partners.”About Express Lube & Car CareExpress Lube & Car Care is a Texas-based automotive service brand specializing in oil changes, preventative maintenance, and light mechanical repairs. Built on a foundation of efficiency, transparency, and customer-first service, the company is rapidly expanding across Texas and is committed to delivering a modern, dependable automotive service experience.For more information about locations or licensing opportunities, visit:

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