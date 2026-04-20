Relaxation meets results. Discover top-rated massage therapy services featured on MyTSV—your trusted platform for AI-powered local search, expert recommendations, and verified wellness experiences. Whether you're looking to relieve stress, improve circula

Peer-reviewed studies from Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine: reduced stress, 17% oxytocin boost, improved bonds, physical wellness for partners.

DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MYTSV.com, the nation’s first video-focused online directory for trusted local services, today releases an in-depth educational guide that compiles high-authority, peer-reviewed evidence on the measurable benefits of consensual, at-home sensual partner massage.The new resource draws directly from clinical studies published in leading journals to demonstrate how sensual massage functions as a powerful, low-cost tool for stress reduction , hormonal balance, emotional intimacy, relationship satisfaction, and physical health Key evidence-based benefits detailed in the guide include:• Stress Reduction: Partner touch significantly lowers cortisol spikes. Daily affectionate contact correlates with lower overall stress and higher happiness, even during high-pressure periods such as pandemics (supported by broader touch intervention data in Packheiser et al., 2024).• Hormonal Balance: Just 15 minutes of moderate-pressure massage increases oxytocin (the “bonding hormone”) by approximately 17% while decreasing ACTH by 6%, shifting the body into a restorative parasympathetic state (Morhenn et al., 2012). Full study: https://todayspractitioner.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/10/Massage-Increases-Oxytocin-and-Reduces-Adrenocorticotropin-Hormone-in-Humans-ATHM_18_6_p11_18Morhenn1.pdf • Emotional Intimacy & Relationship Satisfaction: The practice builds empathy, trust, and “we-ness.” Participants in the Positive Massage programme reported improved mental well-being, with 73.7% continuing the practice independently and 94% recommending it to others (Naruse & Moss, 2019). Full open-access study: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8114367/ • Physical Health Gains: Enhanced circulation, immune support, better sleep, pain relief, and improved balance and cardiovascular markers—particularly valuable for couples over 50 (Packheiser et al., 2024 systematic review and meta-analysis). Full study: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41562-024-01841-8 (also available via PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38589702/ The guide also offers practical, beginner-friendly instructions: create a warm private space, use quality oil, obtain explicit consent, begin with non-erogenous zones, synchronize breathing, and communicate throughout. Sessions as short as 10–20 minutes, practiced once or twice weekly, deliver noticeable results.“Modern life pulls couples apart; sensual massage brings them back together through rigorously documented science,” noted the MYTSV.com editorial team. “We created this guide to empower everyday partners with tools that strengthen relationships and families, backed by the highest-quality peer-reviewed research.”MYTSV.com is a next-generation video-sharing platform and local business directory founded to revolutionize how people discover trusted professionals. By embedding authentic promotional videos directly into verified listings, the site lets users instantly “meet” service providers, view facilities, and read genuine reviews before contact. The platform covers dozens of categories—including massage therapy—and provides educational blogs, ratings, guides, and local SEO support for businesses nationwide.Full guide: https://mytsv.com/blogs/sensual-massage-actuall-benefits-for-couples Massage therapy video directory: https://mytsv.com/videos/global?service=Massage+Therapy Learn more about MYTSV.com: https://mytsv.com ReferencesMorhenn, V., Beavin, L.E. & Zak, P.J. (2012). Massage increases oxytocin and reduces adrenocorticotropin hormone in humans. Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine.Naruse, S.M. & Moss, M. (2019). Effects of couples positive massage programme on wellbeing, perceived stress and coping, and relation satisfaction. Health Psychology and Behavioral Medicine.Packheiser, J. et al. (2024). A systematic review and multivariate meta-analysis of the physical and mental health benefits of touch interventions. Nature Human Behaviour.

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