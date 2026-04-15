Influencer Appoints Jenny Penich as Global Chief Marketing Officer

Appointment reinforces global growth strategy and unified brand vision

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Influencer today announced that Jenny Penich has been appointed Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. Jenny will continue in her current role as President of North America while expanding her remit to lead the company’s global marketing strategy. The expanded role reflects a focus on building a unified global marketing engine that connects regional expertise while delivering a consistent and high-impact brand experience worldwide.

The appointment comes as Influencer continues to scale globally and align its brand and marketing efforts across regions. In 2025, Influencer became the world’s largest independent creator marketing agency, achieving 34% year-over-year revenue growth and marking its most successful year to date.

Since spearheading the launch of Influencer’s North America region in 2023, Jenny has built the business from the ground up, transforming Influencer from a European-led agency into a dominant force in the North America market. As President of North America, she has led a period of significant growth, scaling the business 100 times larger in just three years and establishing Influencer as a trusted strategic partner to leading brands and platform partners.

“Jenny was the clear choice for Global CMO because she is already driving how we win,” said Ben Jeffries, co-founder and CEO of Influencer. “She has been central to the growth of our North America business, not just bringing in new logos, but sharpening how we position Influencer and converting that into revenue. At our scale, that connection between commercial performance and narrative is critical, and Jenny operates at that intersection.”

“We exist to humanize brands and pay creators $1B along the way,” Ben added. “Achieving that requires a level of consistency and commercial clarity that a unified global leadership team provides. By appointing our first Global CMO, we are ensuring our mission remains agile and impactful as we enter our next chapter of growth.”

In her dual role, Jenny will apply the principles that supported North America’s growth across global operations, with a focus on strengthening product marketing, elevating global standards, and delivering more consistent and scalable solutions for partners.

“Our vision is to define what modern marketing looks like through the lens of being a creator-founded business,” Jenny said. “We are focused on strengthening our position at the intersection of creativity, culture, and measurable business impact, while doubling down on our investment in technology to deliver smarter, more data-driven solutions and help brands navigate an increasingly complex landscape with clarity and confidence.”

“This shift marks a significant step in Influencer’s evolution as a global leader in creator marketing,” added Jenny. “We are raising the bar for what brands should expect in terms of performance, accountability, and measurable impact, and unlocking even greater influence and partnership value across markets.”

About Influencer

Influencer is a global creator marketing agency on a mission to shape the future of marketing by humanizing brands. By placing creators at the center, the agency delivers creator-first solutions across creative, media, and commerce that connect brands with audiences through insight-driven creator campaigns built to stop the scroll and drive measurable impact.

Founded in 2015 by YouTuber-turned-entrepreneur Caspar Lee and entrepreneur Ben Jeffries, Influencer is the world’s largest independent creator marketing agency - powered by a unique ecosystem of proprietary technology, platform partnerships, and longstanding talent relationships.

As an Official Global Marketing Partner of TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, Snap, Meta, and Twitch, Influencer delivers bespoke, enterprise-level solutions powered by Waves, its AI-driven operating system. From concept to conversion, the agency blends human instinct with platform intelligence to drive measurable outcomes across the full funnel - from brand perception to performance and sales.

With 200+ team members speaking 30 languages across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, Influencer has delivered 6,000+ campaigns for leading brands including Spotify, SharkNinja, Google, Nike, Disney, and Coca-Cola.

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