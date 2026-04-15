Forté Specialty Contractors Promotes Travis West to President

Las Vegas General Contractor Forte Specialty Contractors

Forté Specialty Contractors promoted Travis West to President and Partner, elevating a longtime company leader to help drive the company’s next phase of growth.

Travis represents exactly what Forté is built on, deep field knowledge, financial discipline and a genuine passion for delivering exceptional work” — Scott Acton

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forté Specialty Contractors today announced the promotion of Travis West to President and Partner of the company. West, who brings nearly 20 years of experience across construction, finance and large-scale project delivery, will provide executive-level leadership across all projects as Forté continues to expand its work in the entertainment, hospitality and commercial construction sectors."Travis represents exactly what Forté is built on, deep field knowledge, financial discipline and a genuine passion for delivering exceptional work," said Scott Acton, founder and CEO of Forté Specialty Contractors. "He has been instrumental in building some of our most celebrated projects over the past decade, and bringing him on as Partner is a reflection of the trust and confidence we continue to have in him as a leader. Our clients, our team and our partners are in outstanding hands."West began his career as an apprentice laborer while completing his undergraduate degree, establishing a firsthand understanding of construction from the ground up. After graduating, he transitioned into finance, where he managed a $1.5 billion commercial real estate portfolio before returning to the construction industry, drawn back by the creative and tangible nature of the work.Since joining Forté more than 10 years ago, West has been a driving force behind some of the company's most complex and high-profile work spanning themed attractions, luxury residential, hospitality and large-scale commercial construction. His project experience includes flagship builds with Disney and Six Flags, as well as work at Wynn Resorts and multiple MGM Resorts destinations including Vdara, City Center and Veer Towers. His broader portfolio spans luxury custom estates , hospitality venues, university housing and municipal work."I am honored to step into this role and equally motivated by what we can build together," West said. "Forté has an exceptional team and a reputation built on quality and integrity. My focus is on strengthening what we already have working, deepening the trust we have with our clients and pursuing the kinds of complex, high-impact projects where this company truly excels. I am excited about this opportunity and committed to leading with the same standards that have defined Forté from the beginning."In his new role, West will work closely with Acton, COO Luke Jackson and CFO Scott Bulloch to drive strategic growth, expand client relationships and continue delivering the specialized construction services the company is known for across the luxury residential, hospitality, themed attractions and commercial markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.