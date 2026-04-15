Emir Tas Expands Tasgraff Globally as @00miid Builds Luxury Brand From Dubai to London

Emir Tas, founder of Tasgraff, active in luxury goods, watches, jewelry and construction sectors between Dubai and London.

Entrepreneur Emir Tas is scaling Tasgraff internationally while growing his global presence through Instagram (@00miid) and luxury market expansion.

We are building a global brand that connects luxury assets with real business opportunities across multiple industries.” — Emir Tas

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emir Tas, entrepreneur and founder of Tasgraff, is expanding his business activities across the luxury goods and construction sectors, connecting opportunities between Dubai and London.With a rapidly growing digital presence and strong influence on social media, Emir Tas has built a recognizable personal brand that combines luxury lifestyle, business insight, and international reach. His official Instagram presence under the name @00miid continues to attract a global audience interested in high-value markets.Tasgraff operates across multiple sectors, with a focus on luxury trading including gold, fine jewelry, and high-end watches, alongside strategic involvement in construction and real estate development projects. The company connects clients with exclusive assets, premium materials, and investment opportunities across these industries.Over recent years, Emir Tas has developed a multi-million-dollar business presence, positioning himself within high-end markets that require trust, quality, and global access.Dubai serves as the central hub for operations, particularly in luxury goods and construction activities, while London provides access to European partnerships and international expansion opportunities.“Expanding across multiple industries has been a key part of our vision,” said Emir Tas. “We are building a brand that bridges luxury assets such as gold, jewelry, and watches with long-term value in construction and development.”By leveraging digital platforms alongside real-world business execution, Tasgraff continues to grow its international network and strengthen its presence across key markets.As global demand continues to rise for both luxury assets and high-quality development projects, Tasgraff is positioning itself as a growing player in both sectors.

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