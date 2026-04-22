Coach Scott Dulin Leads 25th Season of Fisher Falcon Baseball

Coach Scott Dulin with Fisher College athletes on campus.

Veteran head coach celebrates milestone year with 250-plus wins, international community service, and over 25 years mentoring student athletes.

Success comes from passion, and Scott has that. For the athletes, for the game, and for Fisher College.” — Fisher College President, Steven Rich

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fisher College celebrates Head Baseball Coach Scott Dulin in his 25th season of his leadership that has shaped Fisher’s diverse student athlete population. Coach Dulin has been a major player in developing Fisher’s 10-sport NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) program, guiding over 1,500 athletes to conference championships. In fact, he has been named Conference Coach of the Year 7 times and is the recipient of the Robert “Ish” Smith Achievement Award. In 2004, Major League Baseball appointed him an International Envoy to Costa Rica, where he introduced the game to young athletes and supported the growth of baseball. Today, he serves on the board of the Roberto Clemente Foundation in Puerto Rico, coordinating free baseball clinics and disaster relief.On the diamond, Coach Dulin's record speaks for itself. Fielding over 250 career victories, 7 conference championships, and multiple NAIA championship runs, he has created a legacy of national champions and professional players. Fisher College President Steven Rich remarks, “Success comes from passion, and Scott has that. For the athletes, for the game, and for Fisher College.”Beyond his successes in Fisher College Athletics , Coach Dulin is committed to serving local and international Hispanic communities. He leads community service trips to Puerto Rico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic, where players participate in community outreach initiatives. “It’s not the players helping us,” Coach Dulin says. “It’s the players standing alongside us.”Fisher College prepares to honor his achievement on October 24, 2026, in the Fisher Athletics Hall of Fame for outstanding dedication to student athletes and their sport. As he steps into his 25th year, Coach Dulin will continue mentoring student athletes to victories on the field and in the classroom.About Fisher College:Fisher College is a private not-for-profit institution in Boston’s Back Bay offering over 30 different Bachelor and Graduate-level programs, both on campus and online, to introduce its students to a larger world of possibilities, knowledge, and expectations. Fisher has been changing lives by providing students with the tools they need to compete successfully in today's challenging economy. The core offerings at Fisher reflect liberal arts, but the majors and graduate programs reflect an expertise in practical fields like management, accounting, fashion merchandising, criminal justice, biology, information technology, and cybersecurity, among more, including a cutting edge esports industry program. Educational resources include small group classrooms and meeting with industry and business leaders through internships, guest lectures, and site visits in Boston, a city rich in both history and culture and a center of intellectual ferment, entrepreneurship, and scientific advancement. For more information, visit www.fisher.edu

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