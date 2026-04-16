Heritage Signs & Displays Strengthens Washington DC Leadership with Arlington, VA Expansion

Caleb Gass stands in Heritage Signs & Displays’ Arlington office, where he has led the market since July 2025 to support clients across the Washington, DC metro area. Heritage Signs & Displays completed a multi-phase visual transformation at Leadership Institute’s headquarters in Arlington, one of the company’s recent workplace branding projects in the region. Heritage Signs & Displays produced and installed large-scale event graphics for Educational Testing Service’s multi-day conference at Hotel Washington, reflecting its continued event environment work across the DC metro area.

Next-Generation Leadership and an Expanding Regional Team Drive the Future of Corporate Environmental Graphics Across the National Capital Region

When we transform a workplace or conference venue, we’re helping create experiences that connect with people and leave a lasting impact.” — Caleb Gass, Washington DC Market Manager

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heritage Signs & Displays is strengthening its leadership and presence across the Washington, DC metro area, with continued expansion in Arlington, VA, and Caleb Gass leading the market since July 2025 to better serve clients throughout Northern Virginia, Washington, DC, and Maryland.



A graduate of East Carolina University, Caleb began his career with Heritage at its Charlotte headquarters, where he helped shape the company’s lead generation and marketing efforts. As part of the next generation of leadership within Heritage, Caleb’s role reflects both his experience and the company’s long-term commitment to developing leaders equipped to serve clients and community with excellence, grounded in a strong foundation of faith in Jesus Christ.

“I’m passionate about serving our clients throughout the National Capital Region and helping bring their vision to life through interior environments that reflect who they are,” said Caleb Gass, Washington DC Market Manager. “When we transform a workplace or conference venue, we’re helping create experiences that connect with people and leave a lasting impact.”



For nearly 50 years, Heritage has supported organizations throughout the DC metro area with impactful custom interior signs and displays for workplace interiors and event environments. With a long-established presence in Washington, DC, and a production facility in Southern Maryland, the company has built a reputation for delivering consistent, high-quality solutions across the region.



The Arlington, VA office, opened in February 2024, enhances the company’s ability to deliver responsive, high-quality commercial interior branding solutions while supporting increased installation capacity across the region. The location also serves as a regional hub aligned with on-site project coordination, improving efficiency and execution for both single-location clients and multi-location rollouts across the DC metro.



Supporting that momentum, Dan Farnsworth, Director of Development, provides strategic leadership across the Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas, helping expand client partnerships and drive continued growth throughout the region. “Washington, DC, is where our company began, and it remains a key part of our growth strategy,” said Farnsworth. “With strong local leadership and the right resources in place, we are positioned to better serve our clients across the DC metro with the responsiveness and execution they expect.”

Heritage Signs & Displays specializes in turnkey commercial interior branding, guiding clients from concept and design through production and installation. Organizations across Washington, DC, Northern Virginia, and the Maryland suburbs rely on Heritage for lobby signs, dimensional lettering, wall wraps, privacy glass solutions, wayfinding systems, and branded conference and collaboration environments.

Heritage has built partnerships across the industries and institutions that power the National Capital Region, including government, defense contractors, media, creative agencies, higher education institutions, nonprofits, trade associations, and major event venues.



Recent work in the region includes a cohesive branded experience for Bank of America’s global events team across The Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City and Hyatt Regency Crystal City, a multi-phase transformation of Leadership Institute’s headquarters in Arlington, and a large-scale event graphics program for the Educational Testing Service at Hotel Washington.



While supported by long-standing regional resources, Heritage Signs & Displays in Arlington, VA, is intentionally positioned as a local partner. Clients benefit from responsive, on-the-ground expertise backed by decades of experience serving the DC metro area. Local install coordination is supported by Daniel Whitaker. He directs the efforts of all installation team members across the Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas, ensuring every project is completed with precision and consistency.



“Our install team’s focus is on delivering consistent, high-quality results for every client, and that starts with preparation and collaboration,” said Whitaker. “Through ongoing training, pre- and post-install huddles, and strong communication between our local teams and regional install network of Heritage-employed installers specializing in custom interior signs and graphics across the Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas, we’re able to share knowledge, stay aligned, and execute each project with a high level of precision and excellence.”



Combined with in-house design and production capabilities, Heritage delivers a streamlined, end-to-end experience with dependable results. All installation team members are full-time Heritage employees, not subcontractors, allowing for greater consistency, accountability, and alignment.

As the company looks ahead, Heritage Signs & Displays is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary in January 2027. Nearly five decades of serving clients have strengthened its team and commitment to excellence, positioning the company for continued growth in the DC and Northern Virginia markets.



As Heritage Signs & Displays continues to expand in the DC metro area, the company remains focused on building lasting partnerships and delivering environments that reflect each client’s brand and culture. Guided by its mission and values, Heritage is committed to honoring God by serving its clients and community with excellence while bringing imagination to life through impactful workplace and event environments.



“Caleb’s leadership reflects our commitment to developing people who are prepared to serve our clients and community with excellence,” said Joe Gass, President and CEO of Heritage Signs & Displays. “As we continue to grow in the DC metro area, we are focused on equipping leaders who can carry forward our mission and strengthen the impact we have for our clients across the region.”



With a growing presence and a dedicated team of regional experts, Heritage Signs & Displays is well-positioned to continue building on its legacy in the National Capital Region. Whether partnering with a corporate headquarters, institution, or agency, Heritage remains committed to transforming spaces and developing lasting relationships. For more information or to discuss a project, visit Heritageprinting.com.



About Heritage Signs & Displays



Heritage Signs & Displays in Arlington, VA delivers turnkey commercial interior branding solutions for corporate office and workplace environments. From site survey to installation, one project manager coordinates in-house teams to create custom signs, graphics, and displays. With locations across the Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas, including Washington, DC, Arlington, VA, Richmond, VA, Raleigh, NC, Greensboro, NC, and Charlotte, NC, Heritage combines local responsiveness with regional consistency to deliver dependable results. Founded in 1977, the company is a veteran-led, family-owned business committed to honoring God by serving its clients and community with excellence.

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