A Quilter, a Royal Dansk® Cookie Tin, and an Engineering School Connect Two Iconic Brands

400+ Royal Dansk Danish Cookies Tins will be reimagined into a quilting-themed sculpture to celebrate the anniversaries of The National Quilt Museum and Royal Dansk. Quilter Jessica Drennan captured first place in The National Quilt Museum's New Quilt From An Old Favorite quilt challenge with her entry Grandma's Sewing Kit, featuring a Royal Dansk® cookie tin.

All are invited to the celebration on April 23 at The National Quilt Museum

For generations, the Royal Dansk Danish Butter cookie tin has lived far beyond the dessert table. To see it reimagined through quilting and engineering students' innovation is incredibly special.” — Adriana Hoak, Royal Dansk Brand Manager

PADUCAH, KY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 23, 2026, the public is invited to celebrate the anniversaries of two cultural icons at The National Quilt Museum of the United States in Paducah, Kentucky. The nationally designated museum is celebrating 35 years as America’s premier quilt museum, while Royal Dansk , the classic Danish Butter Cookie brand whose buttery cookies were first made in the village of Helsingoer in 1966, celebrates its 60th anniversary. Royal Dansk Danish Butter cookies continue to be proudly made in Denmark and enjoyed worldwide.The unlikely thread connecting these two anniversaries? The iconic Royal Dansk blue cookie tin. As part of The National Quilt Museum’s biannual quilt challenge, New Quilts From An Old Favorite: Food, quilter Jessica Drennan of Rigby, Idaho, captured first place with her piece, Grandma’s Sewing Kit. Made from 1,200 individual pieces of cotton fabric and assembled with fusible adhesive, the quilt depicts her grandmother’s tablecloth adorned with her wedding china and a collection of sewing supplies stored in a Royal Dansk cookie tin. Jessica said that both her mother and grandmother kept their threads and sewing supplies in a Royal Dansk Danish Butter Cookie tin, and growing up, she loved the buttery cookies, “It was a real joy to include them in the quilt challenge.”Jessica notified the Royal Danskbrand team, who granted permission to feature the tin’s likeness in her quilt, unaware it would go on to win the competition’s top honor. In recognition of Jessica’s craftsmanship and to support The National Quilt Museum, Royal Dansk became the exhibition sponsor for New Quilts From An Old Favorite: Food, on display now through July 28, 2026.During preparations for the exhibition, Royal Dansk and The National Quilt Museum discovered they were both celebrating milestone anniversaries this year. Their shared celebration soon grew into a community collaboration: shipments of Royal Dansk cookie tins arrived at the museum, and engineering students from the University of Kentucky – Paducah Campus Pigman College of Engineering launched a friendly competition to build the winning design for a large-scale anniversary sculpture constructed from over 400 cookie tins.The public is invited to The National Quilt Museum on April 23rd to see the winning tin-sculpture design and meet representatives from Royal Dansk during the joint anniversary event. “We couldn’t be happier to share our anniversary with Royal Dansk, said The National Quilt Museum's executive director, Bonnie Schrock. “Their iconic cookie tins are a cherished staple among quilters worldwide, as wonderfully depicted in Jessica Drennan’s gorgeous quilt. We’ll be serving samples of Royal Dansk cookies and Friends of the Museum will receive a Royal Dansk cookie tin at the anniversary celebration. Everyone is invited to join us.”Rooted in nostalgia and brought to life through the renewed passion for time-honored crafts like quilting, this organic collaboration between Royal Dansk and The National Quilt Museum highlights the enduring relevance of the iconic cookie tin. “Our joint anniversary celebration is a beautiful reminder of how everyday objects can become lasting symbols of tradition, creativity, and connection,” said Adriana Hoak, Royal Dansk Brand Manager. “For generations, the Royal Dansk Danish Butter cookie tin has lived far beyond the dessert table, finding its place in closets, holding keepsakes and family traditions. To see it reimagined through the artistry of quilting and the innovation of engineering students is incredibly special. We’re proud to celebrate 60 years of Royal Dansk alongside The National Quilt Museum and to be part of a story that continues to inspire across generations.”For event details, visit the 35th Anniversary Celebration at The National Quilt Museum’s website.The National Quilt Museum is located at 215 Jefferson Street in Paducah, Kentucky, and is open special hours during AQS QuiltWeek Paducah. Monday, April 20, and Tuesday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 22, Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Thursday, April 23, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Regular hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online or upon arrival. Complimentary parking is available onsite. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (62 and older) and military, $5 for students, and complimentary for children under 12 with a paying adult and members. For tickets and additional information, visit quiltmuseum.org or call 270-442-8856.

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