Seasafe Homes Launches New Coastal Build Center to Redefine Homebuilding Experience

Seasafe Homes opens a Coastal Build Center in Seminole to educate buyers on safer coastal construction and simplify home design decisions.

SEMINOLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasafe Homes is opening its new Coastal Build Center, located along the Park Blvd corridor in Seminole, designed to give homebuyers a clear understanding of how coastal homes are planned, engineered, and built for safety and durability.Inspired by a need to help educate residents looking to rebuild their homes, “our Coastal Build Center is different from traditional design centers,” said Seasafe Founding Partner and General Contractor Chad Lubke. “Customers can see how a Seasafe home is built and what makes it strong during storms.”Clients can visit the customer-focused side of the office, known as the Coastal Build Center, to learn what goes into building a coastal home and how to personalize finishes to match their style. The space features Seasafe’s curated design collections, created to simplify decisions and reduce the number of choices homeowners need to make during the building process.Seasafe designed the Coastal Build Center to reduce decision fatigue, the stress that comes from managing too many options during important decisions like building a home. The goal is to create a more focused and manageable experience for clients.“It’s the best of both worlds at the Coastal Build Center,” said Seasafe Founding Partner Mike Zehnder. “My wife loves being able to see and feel finishes while understanding how the space will function. I enjoy the construction side, like the wall that shows a foundation cross section and engineering details.”The Coastal Build Center showcases both the structural components of a Seasafe home and the finished elements, including kitchens, bathrooms, and living spaces. Seasafe homes are engineered to meet coastal wind and flood requirements while maintaining efficient build timelines, with projects completed in as little as six months The opening comes at a time when many Florida coastal communities continue to rebuild, increasing the need for education around safer and more durable construction methods. Seasafe leadership prioritized creating a space that helps clients make informed decisions with confidence.The Build Center delivers a guided and transparent experience, reinforcing Seasafe Homes’ commitment to quality construction, clear communication, and long-term durability.About Seasafe HomesSeasafe Homes is a Florida-based homebuilder specializing in durable, thoughtfully designed homes built for coastal environments. The company focuses on efficient construction timelines, structural integrity, and a streamlined customer experience from concept to completion.To learn more or schedule a visit to the Coastal Build Center, visit www.seasafehomes.com or contact the Seasafe Homes team directly.Media tours and interviews are available upon request.###

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