The Smoked Taco Drops $2.99 Tacos for Customer Appreciation Day on April 20

From crispy tacos to loaded sides, Smoked Taco delivers a fun, flavor-packed experience for the whole family.

Slow-smoked meats, bold flavors, and a dangerously good excuse to eat more tacos than you planned

The families, the regulars, the people who bring their friends in and keep coming back—we’re just really grateful for them.” — Brett Lewis

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Smoked Taco is firing up the smokers, turning up the music, and showing some serious love this 4/20 with its annual Customer Appreciation Day. For one day only, guests can score $2.99 tacos—stacked, smoked, and built to disappear fast. We’re talking fan favorites like The Gringo, The Smoking Pastor, The OG, The Bird, and The Fleeing Californian—all made with meats smoked low and slow for a full 12 hours. This isn’t just tacos. It’s a full-on BBQ-taco mashup that probably ruins “normal tacos” for you forever (sorry in advance).

“This day isn’t about the bottom line—it’s about the people who’ve had our back from the start,” said Brett Lewis, Co-Owner of The Smoked Taco. “The families, the regulars, the people who bring their friends in and keep coming back—we’re just really grateful for them. If we can give them a reason to come in, hang out, and leave a little happier, that’s what it’s all about.” Co-Owner TC Kruger added, “We’ve always believed food should bring people together. Customer Appreciation Day is our chance to create that space—where you can grab a few tacos, laugh with your friends, and just enjoy being part of something. That’s what matters to us. The tacos are just how we say thank you.”

The Smoked Taco doesn’t cut corners—just meat. Everything starts in the smoker, where it’s slow-cooked for 12 hours before getting piled high into tacos that don’t play it safe. It’s bold, it’s messy, and it’s exactly how it should be.

And because one great decision deserves another, guests can top it all off with scratch-made churro fries and whipped cream—because self-control is overrated, especially on Customer Appreciation Day.

No catch. No fine print. Just tacos worth showing up (and lining up) for.

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