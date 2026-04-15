Coral Gables Museum Presents a Curatorial Season on Popular Expression, Local Identity, and Cultural Memory

The exhibition features a collection of photographs by León Birbragher Vinkel (1940–2022), whose decades-long documentation captures the vitality and complexity of the Carnival. The exhibition examines the creation of intricate, large-scale carpets made from colored sawdust, flowers, and organic materials, developed collectively by artisans and community members as part of a deeply rooted ritual process. Drawing from the Allen Morris Collection, the exhibition brings together a selection of works by A.E. Backus, a central figure in the development of landscape painting in Florida.

Coral Gables Museum presents three exhibitions on Barranquilla Carnival, Guatemalan traditions, and Florida landscape, exploring culture, identity and memory.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This season, the Coral Gables Museum presents a curatorial framework focused on popular expression , local identity, and the cultural languages that emerge from community traditions. Across multiple exhibitions, the Museum examines how collective memory, ritual practices, and everyday forms of creativity shape cultural identities across geographies.Life Is a Barranquilla CarnivalOn view April 25 – October 4, 2026Opening Reception (by invitation only): April 24, 2026, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PMRecognized by UNESCO in 2003 as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity, the Barranquilla Carnival stands as one of the most significant cultural expressions of the Colombian Caribbean. Rooted in centuries-old traditions, it brings together music, dance, and visual spectacle as forms of collective memory and identity.The exhibition presents photographs by León Birbragher Vinkel (1940–2022), whose decades-long documentation captures the vitality of the Carnival. For more than thirty years, he recorded its principal events and folkloric expressions, including dances, masquerades, and individual costumes, offering an intimate perspective shaped by his close relationship with the carnavaleros.Original costumes, video, and a curated sound environment expand the exhibition into a multisensory experience reflecting African, Indigenous, and European influences. The presentation follows key moments of the celebration, from La Guacherna to the Batalla de Flores and the Gran Parada de Comparsas, concluding with the symbolic burial of Joselito Carnaval.The exhibition also reflects the continuity of this tradition through Carnaval de Barranquilla Miami USA, which has presented a transnational version of the celebration in Coral Gables since 2022.Curated by Francine Birbragher-Rozencwaig, PhD, with music curation by Tato Marenco, a three-time Latin Grammy nominee. Additional credits include Nicole Kassin, Yuneikis Villalonga, and Simone Lee.Alfombra de Aserrín: A Sawdust Carpet from Antigua Guatemala to Coral GablesOn view March 27 – April 16, 2026This exhibition explores a centuries-old Holy Week tradition from La Antigua Guatemala, recognized as Intangible Cultural Heritage. It focuses on the creation of intricate carpets made from colored sawdust, flowers, and organic materials, developed collectively as part of a ritual process.These large-scale works are designed to exist only temporarily, becoming part of religious processions that pass over them. The act of making is inseparable from their disappearance, positioning the alfombra as both artistic and performative.The exhibition includes visual references and material elements that reflect the technical precision and symbolic language of the tradition, while highlighting its collaborative nature. It also reinforces the connection between Coral Gables and its Sister City of La Antigua Guatemala.Coral Gables Collects: Beanie Backus and His Imprint in South Florida Through the Allen Morris CollectionOn view March 11 – May 21, 2026This exhibition marks the beginning of a new initiative exploring private collections and their role in shaping cultural narratives. Drawing from the Allen Morris Collection, it presents works by A.E. Backus, a central figure in Florida landscape painting.Backus developed a visual language closely tied to place, capturing the light, vegetation, and atmosphere of South Florida. His work contributes to a broader understanding of regional identity.The exhibition also examines the relationship between artist and collector, showing how collecting functions as both preservation and interpretation. It offers insight into how personal collections help shape broader cultural narratives.A public lecture on May 21 by J. Marshall Adams, Executive Director of the A.E. Backus Museum & Gallery, will provide additional context on Backus’s legacy.Press Information & Interview OpportunitiesMembers of the press may request interviews with the curatorial team and contributors.Available for Interview:Francine Birbragher-Rozencwaig, PhDTato MarencoYuneikys VillalongaSuggested Press Angles:Global traditions in local contextsCarnival as cultural systemEphemeral art and ritual practicePrivate collections and cultural narrativesDiaspora and cultural preservationMultisensory exhibition designPress Materials Available:High-resolution imagesCuratorial textsBiosVideo and B-rollGuided walkthroughsLocationCoral Gables Museum285 Aragon AvenueCoral Gables, FL 33134Museum HoursTuesday–Friday and Sunday: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PMSaturday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PMGallery Night (First Fridays): 6:00 PM – 10:00 PMFamily Day (Third Saturdays): 10:00 AM – 6:00 PMAbout Coral Gables MuseumThe Coral Gables Museum is a nonprofit institution dedicated to the civic arts, exploring architecture, urban and environmental design, sustainable development, and preservation through exhibitions and programs that connect local and global narratives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.