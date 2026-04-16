JustAnswer Appraisals Experts Share What’s Worth Selling—and What’s Not – in 2026 Amidst Rising Cost-of-Living Pressures

Survey and analysis of appraisal queries on expert platform highlights how Americans can unlock hidden value as inflation reshapes spending and resale behavior

At a time when people are being more intentional about both spending and selling, items with authenticity, craftsmanship, and story are commanding the most attention.” — JustAnswer Appraisals Expert Jeremiah Stansbury

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As inflation, rising gas prices, and the overall cost of living continue to strain household budgets, many Americans are looking for new ways to make extra cash, often by turning to items they already own. But what’s actually worth money in today’s resale market, and what’s better left in the attic?According to a recent survey of antique and collectibles appraisal professionals working on JustAnswer , a paid platform where people connect with real human experts 24/7, the answer is increasingly driven by authenticity, nostalgia, and material value. As consumers become more selective with spending, interest is shifting away from mass-produced goods and toward items with character, craftsmanship, and resale potential.With inflation still above 3% and gas prices hovering above $4 per gallon in early 2026, many people are rethinking how they generate extra income – and driving up the U.S. resale economy, with nearly half of American consumers reporting a secondhand purchase in the past three months. On JustAnswer, the Appraisals category has seen nearly 21,000 questions submitted to date in 2026, and over 105,000 in 2025, reflecting steady resale intent—not just curiosity—as consumers look for ways to offset everyday expenses.Specifically, the most common appraisal questions on the platform so far in 2026 reflect a mix of curiosity, inheritance, and resale opportunity:• Jewelry & Precious Items (most common): Rings, gold and silver jewelry, and gemstones• Coins & Currency: Pennies, rare coins, and collectible currency• Art & Paintings: Original works, prints, and inherited artworkWhat’s Hot in 2026: The Keep/Sell ListAccording to JustAnswer appraisal experts, the resale market is being shaped by “intentional nostalgia” and a renewed focus on craftsmanship, rarity, and story. The most in-demand items include:• Authentic vintage furniture, especially Mid-Century Modern (teak, walnut) and Art Deco pieces• Americana and early American antiques, fueled by renewed cultural interest• Vintage kitchenware and home goods, including copper cookware and enameled cast iron• Gold and silver items, valued both for collectibility and intrinsic material worth• Vintage toys and collectibles, including early action figures, sealed LEGO sets, and pre-1980s memorabilia• Authenticated sports memorabilia and early trading cards• Vinyl records and vintage tech, including analog media and classic cameras• Designer vintage jewelry and rare watches• Original art and animation cels, particularly from major studios“Overall, the 2026 resale market is shifting toward unique, high-quality character pieces over uniform, mass-produced items,” notes JustAnswer Appraisals Expert Jeremiah Stansbury. “At a time when people are being more intentional about both spending and selling, items with authenticity, craftsmanship, and story are commanding the most attention.”What’s Not Hot: Donate/Toss ListAt the same time, experts say many once-popular collectibles are losing value due to oversupply, changing tastes, or lack of rarity. Items falling out of favor include:• Mass-produced collectibles, such as figurines, collector plates, and Beanie Babies• Outdated media formats, including VHS tapes, CDs, and most Disney VHS releases• Traditional china and crystal, which are often difficult to resell• Common coins and modern sports cards, especially without rarity or certification• Generic or oversaturated art, including widely reproduced prints• Bulky or mass-produced furniture, including minimalist and “matchy-matchy” sets• Vintage paper goods, such as magazines, newspapers, and encyclopediasDespite current tastes and generational preferences, most professionals remind consumers that it can be difficult to determine an item’s value without expert guidance—and that hidden opportunities may be closer than they think. As JustAnswer Appraisals Expert Brian Watkins points out, “There is plenty of value in those old boxes sitting in your attic, garage, or basement. For anyone looking to offset rising everyday expenses, it’s worth taking a closer look—you might be surprised at what could turn into real cash.”About JustAnswerJustAnswer is a paid online platform that connects people with real human experts for professional help across legal, medical, veterinary, automotive, and home-related questions. Customers use JustAnswer in high-stakes situations where accurate answers matter and free advice is not enough. Since 2003, millions of people have turned to the platform to get fast, reliable guidance from more than 20,000 verified and licensed professionals. Learn more about how JustAnswer works and what to expect at https://www.justanswer.com/info/how-it-works/

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