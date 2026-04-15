Fund&Grow Teams up With Financial Giant, Sharon Lechter, to Bring Financial Literacy to More Americans

Old Wealth, New Wealth, True Wealth, by Sharon Lechter and Nathan Barkocy

When my life, my entire existence, was ripped away from me at merely sixteen years of age, I was faced with one question: did I truly live? That moment changed everything for me.” — Nathan Barkocy

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the recent release of her latest book, Old Wealth, New Wealth, True Wealth, Sharon Lechter, financial powerhouse and co-author of the world-renowned book, Rich Dad Poor Dad, continues her decades long crusade to empower her audience with the financial principles that enable them to build true wealth and financial freedom.

While the book itself serves as a step by step blueprint for today’s financial paradigm, she has also embarked on a worldwide tour with partners from the financial industry, breaking down the principles it teaches in an interactive format on stages, at in-person events, and on podcasts, webinars, and other virtual events.

The most recent of these is an upcoming webinar with nationally recognized business credit expert, Ari Page—founder and CEO of Fund&Grow, which has been helping entrepreneurs acquire business credit to scale their business for over two decades.

“Like a lot of entrepreneurs, Rich Dad Poor Dad was a foundational part of my own journey. The principles shared in that book helped me to build my own business, which now helps thousands of other business owners while providing jobs for over 45 full time employees. So while I’m excited about this collaboration to bring financial literacy to more people, I might be even more excited at the opportunity to support one of my heroes, Sharon Lechter,” Page explains.

Unfortunately, social media is full of people promising countless “financial hacks” while hustle culture tells us to work nonstop, and the viral stories we see in our feed make wealth look quick and simple. But in Old Wealth, New Wealth, True Wealth, by Sharon Lechter and Nathan Barkocy, we get a very different perspective. They remind us that wealth is not just about how much money you make—it’s about who you become along the way.

While the book breaks down the financial principles that work in today’s economy, one of the most powerful elements of this book is Barkocy’s personal story—at just sixteen years old, he was already a nationally ranked athlete with Olympic dreams when a cycling accident nearly killed him. This left him in a coma and partially paralyzed.

While lying in a hospital bed, he faced a painful question: If this is the end, he thought, was it enough? That question changed everything.

Barkocy said, “When my life, my entire existence, was ripped away from me at merely sixteen years of age, I was not thinking about money or success. I was faced with one question: did I truly live? That moment changed everything for me. It showed me that true wealth is not solely what you build, it is who you become and how you use the time you have been given while you build.”

His recovery wasn’t just physical—it was also mental and emotional. He shifted his intense discipline away from sports and toward learning about money, business, and personal growth. Following that approach, he became a multimillionaire by the age of twenty five.

Lechter’s collaboration with Barkocy on this book highlights the approach she’s carried throughout her entire career—collaboration with others to create financial impact for as many people as possible.

Lechter said, “True Wealth is never created in isolation. It grows when wisdom is shared, when mentors guide with intention, and when collaboration transforms knowledge into opportunity. That mentorship and collaboration are the bridges that turn individual success into lasting impact. I am delighted to share Nathan’s story and honored by Ari’s willingness to bring it to his audience. While Rich Dad Poor Dad redefined how people view money, Old Wealth, New Wealth, True Wealth will redefine how people view wealth.”

Lechter and Barkocy explain wealth as a spectrum. They break it into three parts: Old Wealth, New Wealth, and True Wealth. Old Wealth stands for stability and structure. New Wealth represents speed and innovation. And True Wealth blends the best of both worlds while emphasizing that True Wealth also includes your health, and your relationships in addition to your financial wealth..

Their partnership models what they preach. Mentorship matters. Shared wisdom multiplies success. It acts as leverage to help you achieve more, faster.

This upcoming webinar, hosted by Ari Page and Sharon Lechter on May 21st at 2PM EST will break down the powerful financial principles taught in Old Wealth, New Wealth, True Wealth while sharing real world examples of these principles in action. That will be followed by an interactive Q&A session where the audience will have an opportunity to ask questions and receive expert advice tailored to their unique situation and goals.

Anyone interested in attending this free webinar on May 21st at 2PM EST to learn more about the powerful financial principles taught by Sharon Lechter and Nathan Barkocy in Old Wealth, New Wealth, True Wealth can register here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_r74dptSWQyatVb9Qwh_r4w

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