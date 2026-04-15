The Center by Lendistry Expands Board Leadership to Drive Next Phase of Growth and Impact

The Center by Lendistry welcomes new Board members John Keisler (Sunstone Management), Jennifer Quevedo (CCRC), and OC Isaac (TruFund).

New board members bring expertise in economic development, capital deployment, and community investment

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center by Lendistry today announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors: John Keisler, CEO of Sunstone Management; Jennifer Quevedo, Senior Vice President of Loan Originations at California Community Reinvestment Corporation (CCRC); and OC Isaac, Chief Lending Officer at TruFund.

These appointments come at a pivotal moment for The Center as it advances its Strategic Plan for 2026–2028, a bold roadmap focused on expanding small business growth, advancing generational wealth, leading equitable disaster recovery, and strengthening organizational capacity to scale impact nationally.

“The addition of John, Jennifer, and OC to our Board comes at an important time for The Center,” said Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, President and CEO of The Center. “Each brings deep expertise in economic development, capital deployment, and community investment. Their leadership will help us execute on our strategic priorities and continue to build pathways to wealth for the entrepreneurs and communities we serve.”

The new board members bring complementary expertise aligned with The Center’s core areas of focus.

John Keisler brings decades of experience advancing inclusive economic growth through public-private partnerships and entrepreneurial ecosystem development. "I am honored to join the board and work to further the important work it does,” Keisler said. “The Center’s mission aligns perfectly with Sunstone’s core values of entrepreneurship, investment and community – making our community a better place to live and do business in equitably.”

Jennifer Quevedo contributes expertise in structuring mission-driven capital and advancing equitable investment in historically underserved communities. “The Center’s work sits at the intersection of capital access and community impact, exactly where I believe the most meaningful change happens. I'm honored to join the Board at such a pivotal moment and look forward to contributing to strategies that move resources to the entrepreneurs and communities who need them most.”

OC Isaac offers experience in expanding access to capital and designing impactful lending programs that support underserved small businesses. “I’m honored to join The Center’s Board of Directors at a time when expanding access to capital and opportunity is more important than ever. At TruFund, we’ve seen how innovative, mission-driven financing can unlock growth for small businesses and revitalize communities. The Center’s work to support entrepreneurs and advance equitable economic development aligns deeply with that mission, and I look forward to contributing to its continued impact.”

Under Thrash-Ntuk’s leadership, The Center has emerged as a national leader in equitable small business support, delivering technical assistance, administering large-scale relief programs, and advancing innovative approaches to disaster recovery and economic resilience. With the addition of these three leaders, The Center is further strengthening its governance and positioning itself to scale impact and advance its mission to close the wealth gap by anchoring small businesses and the communities where they do business.

About The Center by Lendistry

The Center by Lendistry is a nonprofit organization that supports diverse small businesses through education, technical assistance, and access to competitive financing. The Center’s mission is to close the wealth gap by anchoring small businesses and the communities where they do business. Learn more at www.thecenterybylendistry.org.

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