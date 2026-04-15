Waldoch Crafts Launches StarLux, a Fully Integrated Luxury Camper Van Conversion Built on the Ford Transit 350HD

The Waldoch StarLux, a luxury Ford Transit camper van , featuring an extended LED-lit side awning and a custom roof rack designed for premium off-grid exploration. The interior of the Waldoch StarLux features a rear folding sofa/bed combination and premium double seating upholstered in luxury grade material with diamond stitching. The space is further enhanced by wraparound overhead cabinetry and a full power shade The Waldoch StarLux interior features a built-in Smart TV and a centralized control tablet for managing onboard systems. The luxury cabin is designed with premium double seating and a full power shade system to provide a refined home-on-the-road experienc The Waldoch StarLux features a private, driver-side bathroom equipped with a full shower and a Thetford toilet. This self-contained unit supports extended, independent travel by providing essential residential-style amenities on the road. The Waldoch StarLux features a versatile rear folding sofa/bed combination upholstered in premium diamond-stitched material. This integrated living space includes wraparound overhead cabinetry and a full power shade system with RGB LED lighting to create

Minnesota-Based Vehicle Conversion Specialist Expands Its Lineup with a High-End, Self-Contained Mobile Living Platform

he StarLux represents our vision of what a modern camper van should be—refined, functional, and built without compromise” — Alex Waldoch

FOREST LAKE, MN, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waldoch Crafts, Inc., a specialty vehicle conversion company headquartered in Forest Lake, Minnesota, today announced the commercial availability of the StarLux, a fully integrated camper van conversion built on the Ford Transit 350HD High Roof platform. The launch marks the company's entry into the premium self-contained van living segment, offering customers a purpose-built mobile dwelling designed for extended independent travel.

The release of the StarLux comes as consumer demand for van conversions and alternative travel accommodations has grown substantially in recent years. According to industry observers, the recreational vehicle sector has seen sustained interest from travelers seeking flexible, self-sufficient alternatives to traditional lodging and travel formats. The StarLux is positioned to serve buyers who prioritize both functionality and interior quality in a conversion vehicle.

The conversion integrates a driver-side private bathroom with a full shower and Thetford toilet alongside a passenger-side galley kitchen equipped with a stainless-steel sink, induction cooktop, and refrigerator. Interior appointments include a rear folding sofa-bed combination, a full power shade system, RGB LED lighting, and wraparound overhead cabinetry. The vehicle is offered across four Ford Transit 350HD configurations, including both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants in cargo and passenger body styles.

Each StarLux conversion ships with a standard off-grid power system comprising a 200Ah Renogy AGM battery, a 180-watt solar panel, and a 2,000-watt Xantrex inverter. Water capacity includes a 24-gallon fresh water tank and a 19-gallon black water tank. The vehicle also includes shore power connectivity, a Maxxair 10-speed ventilation fan, and EZ Cool insulation.

"The StarLux represents our vision of what a modern camper van should be — refined, functional, and built without compromise," said a spokesperson for Waldoch Crafts. "It's designed for those who want to explore freely while enjoying the comforts of a luxury living space."

All StarLux conversion components are covered by Waldoch's 3-year/36,000-mile warranty. Nationwide service is available through authorized Ford dealerships. Buyers may configure a new 2026 Ford Transit for conversion or bring an existing vehicle. Financing options are available for complete vehicle packages.

Waldoch Crafts has made the StarLux available through its online Build & Price configurator, which allows prospective buyers to select chassis options, finishes, and optional equipment prior to purchase. Further details, including full specifications and pricing, are available at waldoch.com or by calling 1-800-328-9259.

About Waldoch Crafts, Inc.

Waldoch Crafts, Inc. is a specialty vehicle conversion company headquartered in Forest Lake, Minnesota. Founded with a focus on premium van, truck, and commercial upfits, the company serves customers seeking professionally engineered conversions that balance craftsmanship with real-world utility. Waldoch products are distributed through authorized dealership networks and direct sales channels.

StarLux Waldoch Camper RV Van Youtube Video

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