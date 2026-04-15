Michelle Wiltse, Recognized by Influential Women, Launches CompanAIn™ to Redefine Companion‑Animal Health Through AI

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charleston Entrepreneur Combines Empathy, Technology, and Data-Driven Insights to Redefine Preventive Care for Companion AnimalsMichelle Wiltse is building the future of companion‑animal health at the intersection of empathy, intelligence, and systems design. Recognized by Influential Women, Wiltse is the Founder and CEO of CompanAIn™, a patent‑pending, AI‑powered platform designed to transform how pet owners, veterinarians, and care teams understand and support animal health over time.Driven by a lifelong love for animals and a conviction that technology should deepen connection—not replace it—Wiltse is pioneering a new, proactive model of care that shifts the industry away from fragmented, reactive decision‑making and toward longitudinal, preventive wellness.From an early age, Wiltse envisioned a future centered around animals, originally dreaming of becoming a veterinarian. While her path ultimately led her into advanced technology, that early calling never faded. Instead, it evolved. Today, she brings together deep technical expertise and a human‑centered mission to address one of the most underserved gaps in animal health: continuity of care.In 2025, Wiltse founded CompanAIn™, an agentic‑native intelligence platform built to help owners and clinicians connect health history, observations, records, and care decisions across time and stakeholders. Officially launched in February 2026, CompanAIn™ empowers pet owners with clear, contextual insights while supporting veterinarians with better‑organized information and more productive conversations—without diagnosing or replacing clinical judgment.“At its core, CompanAIn is about helping people truly understand their companions and giving them a stronger voice in their care,” says Wiltse. “Animals don’t live in data silos, and neither should their care.”CompanAIn™ bridges the gap between the home and the clinic by synthesizing structured and unstructured inputs into a unified, longitudinal view of an animal’s health. The result is a more confident owner, clearer communication, and better‑informed care decisions over the animal’s lifetime.Accessibility is central to the company’s mission. Wiltse believes advanced health intelligence should not be reserved for elite or enterprise settings but should be available to everyday pet owners and the professionals who support them. Her personal experience caring for her own dog, Ralston, reinforced the emotional and practical challenges owners face when critical information is scattered across memory, paperwork, and disconnected systems.Wiltse brings a rare blend of technical depth and strategic leadership to her role as founder. A Phi Beta Kappa graduate with a Master of Science in Global Finance from Bayes Business School, she previously worked in the AI & Data practice at a global technology firm, where she helped stand up the firm’s agentic AI capability from the ground up—experience that now directly informs CompanAIn’s architecture and defensibility.Before launching CompanAIn™, Wiltse built a strong foundation in consulting, analytics, and data strategy, working with organizations such as Deloitte, McLagan Data & Analytics, and Nielsen. Across roles, her focus has remained consistent: deploying production‑grade, scalable AI systems that balance rigor with real‑world usability.Beyond her professional achievements, Wiltse is a former high‑level athlete with a deep commitment to health, longevity, and discipline—qualities that shape her leadership style today. She credits much of her journey to the support of strong women in her life, particularly her mother and mentors who encouraged her to pursue ambitious paths in traditionally technical fields.The most impactful advice she received early in her career was simple: take initiative and create your own opportunities. Today, she shares that message with young women entering AI, technology, and entrepreneurship, encouraging them to pursue meaningful work without self‑limiting expectations.Guided by values of empathy, empowerment, and integrity, Michelle Wiltse is building more than a company. Through CompanAIn™, she is redefining how innovation can strengthen relationships—between people, professionals, and the animals who depend on them.Learn more about Michelle Wiltse:Influential Women Profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/michelle-wiltse Company Website: https://companain.ai/l

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