Influential Women Spotlights Alanna Frattaroli: Turning Resilience into Clarity, Confidence, and Brand Leadership

MURRELLS INLET, SC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alanna Frattaroli, Creative Brand & Digital Strategist and founder of AlannaCo, has spent nearly two decades helping brands find clarity, elevate their presence, and connect with people in a meaningful way. Today, she brings that same approach to a new audience, women building something of their own who are ready to show up with confidence.Over the years, she has worked with global brands and agencies, including Google, Citrix, iRobot, and SharkNinja, as well as Sotheby’s International Realty, and has led creative through her work at Epsilon, supporting major retail clients such as Jared Jewelers. Alongside this work, she has spent the past decade supporting women entrepreneurs across industries, including wellness coaches, marketing executives, real estate professionals, mental health practitioners, restaurateurs, and photographers, helping them bring clarity to their ideas and build brands that reflect who they are.Throughout her career, Alanna developed a deeper understanding of what it takes not just to do strong creative work, but to advocate for it. Working within fast-paced, high-level environments, she learned how to clearly communicate ideas, build thoughtful presentations, and consistently stand behind her work in order to move it forward.That experience revealed a gap, one that many women face when building something of their own. Having the skill or the idea is not always the challenge. Being able to clearly express it, stand behind it, and present it with confidence often is.Known for her ability to simplify complex ideas, Alanna has earned a reputation as both a strategic thinker and a trusted creative partner.Now, through AlannaCo, she is focused on helping women do the same for themselves in a more accessible and scalable way.Her newest offering, The Launch Kit™, is designed for women who have already started but do not feel fully put together yet. It transforms scattered ideas, visuals, and messaging into a cohesive brand they feel confident showing up with. Paired with a customizable personal brand page, the experience gives women not only direction but a tangible place to share their work, voice, and story.In addition to The Launch Kit™, Alanna offers focused strategy intensives and streamlined brand and website experiences designed to help women move from idea to execution quickly, with clarity and confidence. She is also expanding her work through digital products and tools that make it easier for women to build and grow their brands without the need for a full agency or large budget.“I didn’t always have clarity, support, or a clear path for my career,” says Frattaroli. “I had to build everything from scratch. Now I help other women do the same, faster and with more confidence.”With a blend of creative direction, real-world experience, and a grounded approach to building brands, Alanna is creating more than design solutions. She is helping women step into their work with clarity, confidence, and a sense of ownership over what they are building.To learn more about Alanna Frattaroli and explore her tools, templates, and The Launch Kit™, visit:LEARN MORE ABOUT ALANNA FRATTAROLIEntrepreneurs, coaches, service-based business owners, and real estate professionals ready to launch or elevate their brand and online presence can explore Alanna’s tools, templates, and offerings at:Connect on Instagram:You can also connect through her Influential Women profile:ABOUT INFLUENTIAL WOMENInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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