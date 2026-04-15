Top 5 Healthcare App Development Companies in the United States Named by Clutch for 2026

Cleveroad earns a spot in Clutch's top five healthcare app development companies in the United States, per the platform's March 2026 rankings.

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clutch, the B2B ratings and reviews platform, has released its April 2026 ranking of the top healthcare app developers in the United States. Cleveroad , a healthcare software development company with offices in the United States and Estonia, earned a place among the top five firms in the directory’s leaders category for health and wellness mobile app development.The Clutch ranking evaluates service providers through verified client interviews, market presence data, and demonstrated technical expertise. The March 2026 update to the Healthcare App Developers directory assessed firms serving the U.S. market across criteria including project quality, client satisfaction scores, and depth of healthcare domain experience. Ratings were last updated on April 15, 2026.The five companies recognized in the leaders category are:CleveroadBrainvire Infotech Inc.Taazaa Inc.Synergy LabsDesignliCleveroadA healthcare software development company ( cleveroad.com/industries/healthcare/ ) founded in 2011, with offices in the United States and Estonia. Cleveroad builds HIPAA-compliant telehealth platforms, patient engagement applications, EHR/EMR integrations, and clinical workflow tools for healthcare organizations across North America and Western Europe.Brainvire Infotech Inc.A full-cycle IT consulting and software development firm with over 20 years of experience. Brainvire serves healthcare, retail, BFSI, and manufacturing clients with custom app development, e-commerce solutions, and AI/ML integration.Taazaa Inc.A custom software development company based in Hudson, Ohio, founded in 2007. Taazaa specializes in enterprise software, AI development, and mobile app development for healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, and education clients. The company has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list three consecutive years.Synergy LabsA boutique mobile app development studio based in Hollywood, Florida. Synergy Labs has delivered over 100 custom projects for clients including Forbes Council and Clapper, with work spanning fintech, fitness, education, and healthcare verticals.DesignliA software development firm based in Greenville, South Carolina, founded in 2013. Designli focuses on UX/UI design and custom mobile and web app development, with notable healthcare projects including the AskIris hospital supply management application and a surgical education platform for Behind the Knife.Cleveroad’s healthcare software portfolio spans the full cycle of product development, from discovery and UX research through deployment and post-launch support. The company’s healthcare engineering teams work with HIPAA, GDPR, and HITECH compliance frameworks and have delivered projects involving real-time patient data processing, secure messaging between providers, and integration with third-party clinical systems. Cleveroad has served healthcare clients ranging from early-stage digital health startups building their first product to established providers modernizing legacy platforms.“Healthcare software carries a level of regulatory and technical complexity that sets it apart from other verticals. Being ranked among the top five healthcare app developers in the United States by Clutch confirms that our engineering standards and domain expertise meet the expectations of the organizations we serve,” said Ivan Stepankov, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Cleveroad.The placement adds to Cleveroad’s record of Clutch recognition across multiple service categories. In Q1 2026, the company was also named one of the top five custom software development firms in the United States with a perfect Ability to Deliver score of 40 out of 40. The full healthcare app developers ranking, including the leaders matrix and company profiles, is available at Clutch Leader Matrix sectionAbout CleveroadCleveroad is a custom software development company founded in 2011, with offices in the United States and Estonia. The company builds web and mobile applications, AI/ML solutions, and dedicated development teams for businesses in healthcare, logistics, retail, fintech, and other industries. Cleveroad serves clients across North America, Western Europe, and the Middle East.

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