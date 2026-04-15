Haven Treatment Center Brings Purpose-Driven Careers to Vancouver Hiring Event Today

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opportunity meets purpose today as Haven Treatment Center joins a dynamic lineup of employers at a highly anticipated hiring event in Vancouver, Washington. Taking place from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at 204 SE Stonemill Drive, Suite 215, this event offers job seekers the chance to connect face-to-face with organizations that are actively hiring—and making a real impact.Haven Treatment Center is excited to meet candidates who are not just looking for a job, but a meaningful career. Known for its commitment to compassionate, life-changing care, Haven is seeking driven individuals ready to support people on their journey to recovery and long-term wellness.“This event is about more than hiring—it’s about building a team of people who truly care,” said a Haven representative. “We’re looking for individuals who want to make a difference every single day.”The event will feature a wide range of respected employers, including Oregon Tradeswomen, Washington Department of Children, Youth & Families, Addus HomeCare, AE & I Roofing & Construction, Trans 360, U.S. Postal Service, U.S. Army, ilani Resort, State of Washington Employment Security Department, ABC Sealcoating, and Grand Canyon University—making it a powerful networking and career-building opportunity.Attendees can expect:-Direct, in-person conversations with hiring managers-Insight into open roles and career paths-The chance to stand out beyond an online applicationEvent Schedule:9:15 AM – Employer set-up9:45 AM – Early access for veterans10:00 AM – 12:00 PM – Open to all job seekersJob seekers are encouraged to bring resumes, come prepared to engage, and take advantage of this opportunity to connect with organizations ready to hire now.Don’t miss your chance to be part of something bigger—stop by Haven Treatment Center’s booth and explore how your career can create real impact.For more information, visit www.haventreatmentcenter.com

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