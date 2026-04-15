Eagle Natural Resources Announces Spud of Brown #2 Well at Buffalo Gap Prospect in Taylor County, Texas

Eagle Natural Resources Buffalo Gap Joint Venture Buffalo Gap Lease

Drilling operations have commenced on the Brown #2 well targeting attic oil in the Upper Gray Sand at Buffalo Gap Prospect, Taylor County, TX.

This marks another exciting operational milestone for Eagle Natural Resources at our Buffalo Gap Prospect.” — Jeremy Alexander Paul, CEO

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle Natural Resources, LLC is pleased to announce that drilling operations have commenced on the Brown #2 well at the Buffalo Gap Prospect in Taylor County, Texas. The well spudded on April 10, 2026 at 7:15 AM using MCG Drilling Company, LLC Rig #2. As of the April 13 daily report (Day 4), the well has reached a depth of 3,089 feet and is drilling ahead toward the proposed total depth of 5,000 feet.

The Buffalo Gap Prospect is located on a 285-acre held-by-production lease in the prolific Bend Arch-Fort Worth Basin Province. The primary target is the Upper Gray Sand — part of the Pennsylvanian/Permian Fluvial-Deltaic Sandstone petroleum system.

“This marks another exciting operational milestone for Eagle Natural Resources,” said Jeremy Alexander Paul, CEO of Eagle Natural Resources. “The Brown #2 well is designed to capture attic oil reserves in the thicker pay zone of the Upper Gray Sand on this proven lease with a long production history since its original discovery in 1964.”

In addition to the primary Upper Gray Sand target, the well will evaluate multiple secondary reservoirs known to have produced on the lease and adjacent acreage.

Drilling and completion activities are expected to conclude in the coming weeks, with first production targeted shortly thereafter, subject to weather and operational conditions.

About Eagle Natural Resources, LLC

Eagle Natural Resources is a privately held oil and gas acquisition and development company focused on re-developing proven, producing properties with significant upside in Texas and surrounding regions. With decades of combined industry experience, the Company creates value through targeted drilling and asset management in established basins.

For more information, visit www.eaglenaturalresources.com or contact the Company directly.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding drilling plans, expected production, and economics. Actual results may differ materially due to operational, geological, commodity price, and other risks.

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