Jackie Reyes-Yanes Launches 'Dame Cinco' to Empower Ward 1’s Immigrant and Working Families in Washington, D.C.

Ward1WithJackie

A People-Powered Movement Rooted in Representation, Dignity, and Shared Investment

Through Dame Cinco, this campaign is not asking the community to wait for change—it is inviting them to build it, together, five dollars at a time.” — Jackie Reyes-Yanes

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dame Cinco—“Give Me Five”—is more than a fundraising initiative; it is a people-powered movement rooted in representation, dignity, and shared investment in the future of Ward 1 in Washington DC. At a time when immigrant communities are under unprecedented pressure and too often overlooked, Dame Cinco invites everyone to contribute $5 as a symbol of collective power and belonging—ensuring that the voices of working families, immigrants, and longtime residents in Ward 1 are not only heard but centered in this campaign.Each $5 contribution is directly tied to Jackie Reyes-Yanes’ vision for Ward 1—supporting real solutions in affordable housing, childcare, small business growth, and accessible government. Above all, Dame Cinco reframes what political participation means: it’s not about the size of the contribution—it’s about who belongs. It is a historic call for representation—where those who have been pushed to the margins are invited to step forward as co-owners of the campaign and the future it seeks to build.“Through Dame Cinco, this campaign is not asking the community to wait for change—it is inviting them to build it, together, five dollars at a time.” About Jackie Reyes-Yanes , Council Candidate for Ward 1, Washington DCJackie’s story is Ward 1’s story. She began her public service in 2007 as a community relations and services specialist under Mayor Fenty. Working alongside Councilmember Jim Graham, she sharpened her expertise in constituent services and policy—tackling housing, public safety, and economic opportunity from the ground up.Jackie became Director of the Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs (2015–2021), where she made government work for immigrant and Latino families. She expanded language access so people could talk to agencies in their own language. She helped Latino-owned small businesses survive and thrive. And when COVID hit, she didn’t wait—she connected 20,000+ neighbors to vaccines, delivered $10 million to families facing eviction, and launched a historic Sister City partnership between D.C. and San Salvador. She also created a $3.5 million Immigrant Justice Legal Services Program so families had lawyers fighting for them.Most recently (2021–2025), Jackie served as Director of the Mayor’s Office on Community Affairs, overseeing 14 neighborhood offices and a $23 million budget. She coordinated citywide community support, helped migrant families arriving at Union Station, and played a key role in making D.C.’s 2025 World Pride a landmark celebration of inclusion and dignity.In October 2025, Jackie launched her campaign for Ward 1 D.C. Council because she knows what needs to change: real affordable housing so neighbors can stay, universal childcare so families can work, a government that is responsive and accountable, thriving small businesses, and neighborhoods that feel safe and clean.

DAME CINCO

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