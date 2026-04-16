DuploCloud Strengthens Enterprise Trust Position with SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 42001 Milestones

Certifications reinforce the company’s commitment to secure cloud operations and responsible AI management

Completing our SOC 2 Type II examination and achieving ISO/IEC 42001 certification are important milestones for DuploCloud and for the customers who rely on us to help them operate securely.” — Venkat Thiruvengadam, Founder and CEO of DuploCloud

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DuploCloud , the industry pioneer for DevOps automation and built-in compliance, today announced that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18, and achieved ISO/IEC 42001 certification. These attributions will further strengthen the company’s foundation for enterprise security, governance, and responsible AI management.These milestones reflect DuploCloud’s continued investment in the controls, processes, and management systems that enterprise customers increasingly expect as they evaluate cloud infrastructure platforms and AI-enabled operational technologies.“Enterprises are moving quickly to modernize infrastructure and adopt AI, but they also need confidence that these systems are being built and managed responsibly,” said Venkat Thiruvengadam, Founder and CEO of DuploCloud. “Completing our SOC 2 Type II examination and achieving ISO/IEC 42001 certification are important milestones for DuploCloud and for the customers who rely on us to help them operate securely, stay compliant, and scale with confidence.”A SOC 2 Type II examination evaluates the design and operating effectiveness of controls relevant to security and other Trust Services Criteria over a defined period. ISO/IEC 42001 is an international standard for AI management systems that helps organizations establish a structured approach to governing AI responsibly.Together, these milestones support DuploCloud’s broader mission to help organizations streamline cloud operations while maintaining strong security, compliance, and governance standards. They also reinforce the company’s position as enterprises increasingly look for partners that can support both infrastructure automation and responsible AI adoption.DuploCloud’s platform helps teams automate cloud operations, accelerate deployment, and manage compliance across complex environments. The company’s growing AI capabilities are designed to help engineering and operations teams move faster while maintaining visibility, control, and accountability.For more information about DuploCloud, visit https://duplocloud.com/ About DuploCloudDuploCloud delivers the AI DevOps Engineer, an always-on teammate that builds, secures, and manages cloud infrastructure with built-in security and compliance. Founded by the original engineers behind Microsoft Azure, DuploCloud helps teams scale DevOps efficiently, reduce operational overhead, and accelerate innovation. Learn more at www.duplocloud.com

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