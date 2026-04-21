AI Sourcing & Recruiting Tool

AI recruiting software improves candidate quality for 95% of users, with 83% acceptance rate and 35% fewer interviews per hire, Pin's 2026 survey finds.

SHRM shows 24% of AI-using orgs see quality improvement. Our users report 95%. That gap exists because most recruiting AI optimizes for volume, not precision.” — Steven Lu

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pin (https://www.pin.com/), an AI-powered recruiting assistant, today published results from its 2026 user survey showing that AI recruiting software measurably improves candidate quality. Ninety-five percent of surveyed recruiters report better candidate quality after switching to Pin. The platform's 83% candidate acceptance rate is the highest published figure among AI recruiting platforms.

The Candidate Quality Gap

Most organizations adopt AI recruiting tools for speed, not precision. SHRM's 2025 Talent Trends report found only 24% of organizations using AI in hiring say it improves their ability to identify top candidates. Nineteen percent say their AI tools have actively screened out qualified applicants.

LinkedIn's 2025 Future of Recruiting report quantifies the disconnect: 89% of talent acquisition professionals say measuring quality of hire will become increasingly important, but only 25% feel confident their organization can do it today. The gap between AI adoption and quality outcomes is widening.

Pin's Survey Data: Quality at Scale

Pin's 2026 user survey measured outcomes across its recruiter base. Users report 35% fewer interviews per hire, meaning recruiters spend less time evaluating poor-fit candidates. The platform searches 850M+ candidate profiles across professional networks, GitHub, Stack Overflow, patents, and academic publications.

Each profile contains 1,000s of data points compared to 100s on a single-network search. Pin's AI candidate matching evaluates skills, career trajectory, and technical contributions rather than keywords alone. That multi-source depth produces the 83% acceptance rate: recruiters approve the vast majority of AI-recommended candidates into their pipelines.

The quality improvement holds at scale. Teams filling 5 positions and teams filling 50 report comparable acceptance rates. Josh Bersin's 2025 Talent Acquisition Revolution report found that only 17% of applicants advanced to the interview stage in 2024, suggesting volume-first approaches flood pipelines with poor-fit candidates. Pin's approach inverts that ratio.

Additional Survey Findings

• 82% reduction in time-to-hire compared to traditional methods, with an average fill time of 14 days

• 90% reduction in manual sourcing time - full-day sourcing tasks now completed in minutes

• 12 hours saved per week per recruiter on sourcing and outreach combined

• 5x better outreach response rates across email, LinkedIn, and SMS versus industry averages

• 91% of users reduced or eliminated LinkedIn Recruiter spend after switching to Pin

• 90% reduction in overall recruiting spend across tools, job boards, and agency fees

• 6x more diverse candidate pipelines - bias-free AI and multi-source data surface candidates traditional tools miss

The diversity finding connects directly to quality. When AI pulls from a broader data pool and removes demographic signals from matching, recruiters discover candidates they would not find through a single-network search.

Executive Perspective

• Steven Lu, CEO and Co-Founder at Pin, said: "SHRM's data shows 24% of AI-using organizations see quality improvement. Our users report 95%. That gap exists because most recruiting AI optimizes for volume. Pin's architecture searches 850M+ profiles across multiple data sources and matches on 1,000s of signals per candidate. When 83% of recommended candidates get accepted into the pipeline, recruiters fill roles in 14 days instead of months."

• John Compton, Fractional Head of Talent at Agile Search, said: "I am impressed by Pin's effectiveness in sourcing candidates for challenging positions, outperforming LinkedIn, especially for niche roles."

• Rich Moss, Founder and Principal Recruiter at Moss Search, said: "Having tried several other sourcing tools in the past, I can say that Pin stands out as the most effective - it genuinely helps me make placements."

Key Facts

• Candidate quality: 95% of users report improvement vs. previous methods

• Candidate acceptance rate: 83% of AI recommendations accepted into pipelines

• Interviews per hire: 35% fewer than traditional methods

• Time-to-hire: 82% reduction, averaging 14 days to fill

• Outreach response rate: 5x industry average across email, LinkedIn, SMS

• Database: 850M+ profiles, 100% coverage in North America and Europe

• Data depth: 1,000s of data points per profile vs. 100s on single-network tools

• Diversity: 6x more diverse pipelines with bias-free matching

• G2 rating: 4.8/5 - highest-rated AI recruiting software on G2

• Pricing: Free tier, no credit card required; plans from $100/mo

Why This Matters

AI adoption in recruiting reached 51% of organizations in 2025 (SHRM). Yet quality of hire remains the metric most teams cannot measure or improve. Gartner reports only 26% of applicants trust AI to evaluate them fairly, creating a credibility gap that compounds the quality problem.

Pin's survey results suggest that AI recruiting software built on multi-source candidate data and bias-free matching can deliver both measurable quality gains and candidate trust. As average cost-per-hire rises to $4,700-$4,800 (SHRM 2025 Benchmarking Report) and 93% of talent acquisition professionals plan to expand AI use in 2026 (LinkedIn), the question shifts from whether to adopt AI recruiting tools to which ones actually improve outcomes.

For a full comparison of how AI recruiting tools address these challenges, see Pin's 2026 guide.

About Pin

Pin (https://www.pin.com/) is an AI-powered recruiting assistant that automates sourcing, outreach, and scheduling. The platform searches 850M+ candidate profiles and is rated 4.8/5 on G2, the highest rating of any AI recruiting software. Co-Founded by Steven Lu, who built and sold Interseller to Greenhouse. Backed by Expa Ventures. Free tier available; plans from $100/mo.

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