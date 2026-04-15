Delaware Forest Service Re-Launches Federal Firefighter Property Program to Support Local Fire Departments

The Delaware Forest Service (DFS) Wildland Fire Program is proud to announce the launch of its Federal Firefighter Property (FFP) Program, a valuable equipment assistance initiative designed to strengthen emergency response capabilities for fire departments across Delaware.

Through partnerships with the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, surplus military and federal equipment is transferred to states and placed back into service for wildfire suppression and emergency operations. The Delaware Forest Service provides eligible fire departments access to essential equipment at no cost, helping departments expand their resources while reducing financial burden. Participating agencies may receive equipment with minimal conditions for use and maintenance and, in many cases, gain full ownership.

Equipment Available May Include:

Pickups, SUVs, utility vans, box trucks

2.5-ton and 5-ton trucks

Fire tankers and pumpers

Generators and trailers

Light towers, light bars, and sirens

Hoses, nozzles, and pumps

Fresh air compressors and breathing apparatus

Turnout gear

Specialized tools and support equipment

By placing reliable equipment directly into the hands of local departments, the program improves response times, enhances firefighter safety, and supports wildfire and all-hazard preparedness statewide.

How to Apply

Fire departments interested in participating should submit the Firefighter Property Program Request Form (Form 4.24) to Breleigh Cannon, Delaware Forest Service’s Volunteer Fire Program Coordinator (Breleigh.Cannon@delaware.gov, (302) 698-4544).

Applicants will also enter into a Cooperative Equipment Possession Agreement (Form 4.29) that outlines the shared responsibilities between DFS and the participating department.

Application Deadline: Continuous sign-up departments may apply at any time.

Continuous sign-up departments may apply at any time. Applications can be found: http://de.gov/wildfire

The Delaware Forest Service Wildland Fire Program works to protect lives, property, and natural resources through wildfire prevention, preparedness, suppression, and community partnerships. Programs like the FFP initiative ensure Delaware’s fire departments have the tools they need to serve their communities safely and effectively.